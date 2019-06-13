Home Support NI Product Manuals DAQExpress 3.3 Manual

File/Directory Info (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: August 7, 2018

Returns information about a specified file or directory path.

This node returns the following information about the file or directory:

  • Whether the specified path is a directory
  • Whether the specified file or directory is a shortcut
  • The resolved path if the specified file or directory is a shortcut
  • The size of the specified file or directory
  • The last modification date of the specified file or directory
connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

path

Path to the file or directory whose attributes you want to determine. If you wire an empty path to path, directory? returns True.

datatype_icon

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

datatype_icon

directory?

A Boolean that indicates whether or not the path points to a directory.

True Indicates that the path points to a directory.
False Indicates that the path points to a location other than a directory.

If you wire an empty path constant to path, directory? returns True.

datatype_icon

path out

path unchanged.

datatype_icon

size

File or directory size specified by path. If path specifies a directory, size indicates the number of items in the directory. If path is an empty path, size indicates the number of drives on the computer. Otherwise, size indicates the length in bytes of the specified file.

datatype_icon

last modified

Date and time at which the file or directory was last modified. The number is a time zone-independent number of seconds that have elapsed since 12:00 a.m., Friday, January 1, 1904, Universal Time [01-01-1904 00:00:00].

datatype_icon

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

datatype_icon

resolved path

Path to the shortcut target.

datatype_icon

shortcut?

A Boolean that indicates whether or not the path points to a shortcut.

True Indicates the path points to a shortcut.
False Indicates the path points to a location other than a shortcut.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: DAQExpress does not support FPGA devices

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

