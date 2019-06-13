File/Directory Info (G Dataflow)

Returns information about a specified file or directory path.
This node returns the following information about the file or directory:
Path to the file or directory whose attributes you want to determine. If you wire an empty path to path, directory? returns True.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
path unchanged.
File or directory size specified by path. If path specifies a directory, size indicates the number of items in the directory. If path is an empty path, size indicates the number of drives on the computer. Otherwise, size indicates the length in bytes of the specified file.
Date and time at which the file or directory was last modified. The number is a time zone-independent number of seconds that have elapsed since 12:00 a.m., Friday, January 1, 1904, Universal Time [01-01-1904 00:00:00].
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Path to the shortcut target.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: DAQExpress does not support FPGA devices
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application