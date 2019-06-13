Home Support NI Product Manuals DAQExpress 3.3 Manual

Empty String or Path? (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: September 13, 2017

Returns whether the input is an empty string or path.

string or path

The string or path that you want to evaluate. This input can also be any data type that contains only strings or paths, such as an array of strings or paths or a cluster of strings or paths.

empty?

A Boolean specifying whether the input is empty.

This value is of the same data type structure as string or path. For example, if string or path is an array, empty? is also an array.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: DAQExpress does not support FPGA devices

Web Server: Supported in VIs that run in a web application

