Empty String or Path? (G Dataflow)

Returns whether the input is an empty string or path.
The string or path that you want to evaluate. This input can also be any data type that contains only strings or paths, such as an array of strings or paths or a cluster of strings or paths.
A Boolean specifying whether the input is empty.
This value is of the same data type structure as string or path. For example, if string or path is an array, empty? is also an array.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: DAQExpress does not support FPGA devices
Web Server: Supported in VIs that run in a web application