Easy Send Message (G Dataflow)

Creates and sends an email.
Log-in password for the SMTP server you are using.
Log-in username for the SMTP server you are using. On most public servers, this is your email address.
Email address from which you want to send an email.
The email address(es) that the email is sent to. To send an email to multiple recipients, separate each email address with a comma.
Message in plain text that you want to include in the body of the email.
An array where each element is the path to a file you want to include with the email.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
Hostname or IP address of the SMTP server to use to send emails.
The port number of the SMTP server to use to send emails. To use a secure connection, you may need to enter a port number that differs from the default.
Default: 25
A Boolean value that determines whether to require a Transport Layer Security (TLS) and Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) secured connection when this node communicates with the SMTP server.
|True
|A TLS/SSL secured connection is required in order to send the email.
|False
|A TLS/SSL secured connection is not required in order to send the email.
Default: False
An array of strings that lists the email addresses rejected by the mail server.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: DAQExpress does not support FPGA devices
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application