Home Support NI Product Manuals DAQExpress 3.3 Manual

Table Of Contents

Date and Time to Timestamp (G Dataflow)

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: September 13, 2017

Creates a timestamp from a set of individual values that specify a date and time.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

date time record

Date and time to convert.

datatype_icon

fractional second

Fractions of a second since the start of the second. Values must be greater than or equal to 0 and less than 1.

datatype_icon

second

Number of complete seconds since the start of the minute. Values can be 0 to 59.

datatype_icon

minute

Number of complete minutes since the start of the hour. Values can be 0 to 59.

datatype_icon

hour

Number of complete hours since midnight. Values can be 0 to 23.

datatype_icon

day of month

Values can be 1 to 31.

datatype_icon

month

Values can be 1 to 12.

datatype_icon

year

Values can be from 1600 to 3000.

datatype_icon

day of week

Values can be 1 to 7, which correspond to Sunday through Saturday, respectively. If is UTC? is True, the node ignores day of week.

datatype_icon

day of year

Values can be 1 to 366. If is UTC? is True, the node ignores day of year.

datatype_icon

DST

Value can be 0 for standard or 1 for daylight saving time. You also can set DST to -1 to have the node determine the correct time automatically each time you run the VI. If is UTC? is True, the function ignores the DST setting and uses Universal Time.

datatype_icon

is UTC?

Boolean that determines if date time record is in Universal Time or in the configured time zone for the computer.

True date time record is in Universal Time.
False date time record is in the configured time zone for the computer.

Default: False

datatype_icon

timestamp

Timestamp that represents the date and time specified by the individual values in date time record.

If the year and month elements of date time record are out of range, the value of this output is unpredictable.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: DAQExpress does not support FPGA devices

Web Server: Supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics