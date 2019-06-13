Date and Time to Timestamp (G Dataflow)

Creates a timestamp from a set of individual values that specify a date and time.
Date and time to convert.
Fractions of a second since the start of the second. Values must be greater than or equal to 0 and less than 1.
Number of complete seconds since the start of the minute. Values can be 0 to 59.
Number of complete minutes since the start of the hour. Values can be 0 to 59.
Number of complete hours since midnight. Values can be 0 to 23.
Values can be 1 to 31.
Values can be 1 to 12.
Values can be from 1600 to 3000.
Values can be 1 to 7, which correspond to Sunday through Saturday, respectively. If is UTC? is True, the node ignores day of week.
Values can be 1 to 366. If is UTC? is True, the node ignores day of year.
Value can be 0 for standard or 1 for daylight saving time. You also can set DST to -1 to have the node determine the correct time automatically each time you run the VI. If is UTC? is True, the function ignores the DST setting and uses Universal Time.
Timestamp that represents the date and time specified by the individual values in date time record.
If the year and month elements of date time record are out of range, the value of this output is unpredictable.