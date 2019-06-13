Create File with Incrementing Suffix (G Dataflow)

Creates a file and appends an incrementing number suffix to the filename if the file already exists at a specified path. If the file does not exist, this node creates the file without appending an incrementing number suffix to the filename.
A string that uses format specifiers to determine how to convert the data into what you specify.
Syntax Elements for Creating a Format Specifier
Use the following syntax elements to create a format specifier for the input string.
|Syntax Element
|Description
|%
|Syntax element that begins the format specifier.
|$ (optional)
|Modifier that specifies the order in which to display variables when used within a formatting node. Include the digit that represents the order of the variable immediately before this modifier.
|- (optional)
|Modifier that justifies the parameter to the left, within its width, when used within a formatting node.
|+ (optional)
|Modifier that includes mathematical symbols when used within a formatting node.
|^ (optional)
|Modifier that formats the number in engineering notation, where the exponent is always a multiple of three.
|# (optional)
|Modifier that removes trailing zeros when used within a formatting node. If the number has no fractional part, this modifier also removes the description part.
|0 (optional)
|Modifier that pads any excess space to the left of a numeric parameter with zeros, rather than spaces, to reach a minimum width when used within a formatting node.
|Width (optional)
|Syntax element that specifies an exact field width to use. When used within a formatting node, the Width element specifies the minimum character field with of the output. The field is padded to the left or right of the parameter with spaces, depending on justification.
|.Precision or _Significant Digits (optional)
|Syntax element that controls the number of digits displayed when used within a formatting node.
|{Unit} (optional)
|Syntax element that overrides the original unit of a VI when you use a node to convert a physical quantity.
|<Embedded Time Format> (optional)
|Contains a time-specific format string for use with the T (absolute time) and the t (relative time) conversion codes.
|Conversion Codes
|Characters that specify how to scan or format a parameter.
|Localization Codes
|Characters that determine whether to use a decimal or a comma to separate the whole number from the decimal part of the number.
|Backslash (\) Codes
|Characters that specify hex values, spacing, backspaces, and other formatting options.
Format Specifier Examples for Format String
|format string
|file path
|actual path
|Comments
|%d
|C:\test.txt
|C:\test (1).txt
|The %d in format string specifies that the node appends an incrementing number starting with 1 to the filename before the period (.).
|%4d
|C:\test.txt
|C:\test 1.txt
|The 4 in format string specifies that the suffix after the filename and before the period (.) has a width of 4.
Default: %d
Absolute path to the file you want to create. If you specify an empty or relative path, this node returns an error.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
A reference to the file this node creates.
Path to the file this node creates.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
This node can return the following error codes.
|1430
|The path is empty or relative. You must use an absolute path.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: DAQExpress does not support FPGA devices
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application