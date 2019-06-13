Config TLS (G Dataflow)

Sets the SMTP client certificate, certificate authority (CA) certificates bundle, and private key file paths for a Transport Layer Security (TLS) or Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) request.
Password for the private key file. If the private key file is not encrypted, you do not have to specify a private key password.
The SMTP client reference of the message that you want to remove attachments from.
The SMTP client reference for the current session of SMTP requests. You can create an SMTP client reference using Open Handle.
Path to a list of trusted certificate authority (CA) certificates. If you set verify server to True, the client verifies the server's identity against this list of trusted certificates.
Path to the client certificate file for servers that require client authentication. Some servers require this file to verify the identity of the client by using a trusted CA.
Path to a private key file that is part of the client certificate and client authentication process.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
A Boolean value that determines whether to check the server's certificate against the list of trusted CA certificates wired to CA certificate file.
|True
|This node verifies the server's identity against the list of trusted CA certificates for optimal security.
|False
|This node does not verify the server's identity and does not provide optimal security. The client can accept self-signed certificates signed by the certificate creator rather than a trusted CA.
Default: True
The SMTP client reference for the current session of SMTP requests. You can wire this output to the reference or reference in input of other SMTP Email nodes. Use Close Handle to dispose of the reference and free system resources when you are done with the current session.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: DAQExpress does not support FPGA devices
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application