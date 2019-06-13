Home Support NI Product Manuals DAQExpress 3.3 Manual

Table Of Contents

Complex to Real and Imaginary (G Dataflow)

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: September 13, 2017

Returns the rectangular components of a complex number.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

x + yi

A complex number. This input supports complex numbers, arrays or clusters of complex numbers, arrays of clusters of complex numbers, and waveforms.

Data Type Changes on FPGA

When you add this node to a document targeted to an FPGA, this input has a default data type that uses fewer hardware resources at compile time.

datatype_icon

x

The x rectangular component of x + yi. x has the same data type as x + yi with scalar representation instead of complex.

Data Type Changes on FPGA

When you add this node to a document targeted to an FPGA, this output has a default data type that uses fewer hardware resources at compile time.

datatype_icon

y

The y rectangular component of x + yi. y has the same data type as x + yi with scalar representation instead of complex.

Data Type Changes on FPGA

When you add this node to a document targeted to an FPGA, this output has a default data type that uses fewer hardware resources at compile time.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: DAQExpress does not support FPGA devices

Web Server: Supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics