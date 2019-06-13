Complex to Real and Imaginary (G Dataflow)

Returns the rectangular components of a complex number.
x + yi
A complex number.
This input supports complex numbers, arrays or clusters of complex numbers, arrays of clusters of complex numbers, and waveforms.
Data Type Changes on FPGA
When you add this node to a document targeted to an FPGA, this input has a default data type that uses fewer hardware resources at compile time.
x
The x rectangular component of x + yi.
x has the same data type as x + yi with scalar representation instead of complex.
Data Type Changes on FPGA
When you add this node to a document targeted to an FPGA, this output has a default data type that uses fewer hardware resources at compile time.
y
The y rectangular component of x + yi.
y has the same data type as x + yi with scalar representation instead of complex.
Data Type Changes on FPGA
When you add this node to a document targeted to an FPGA, this output has a default data type that uses fewer hardware resources at compile time.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: DAQExpress does not support FPGA devices
Web Server: Supported in VIs that run in a web application