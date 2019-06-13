Cluster Properties (G Dataflow)

Allows you to read and write the elements of a cluster.
The cluster whose elements you want to access.
The same cluster as cluster in.
If you wrote any values to Cluster Properties, the value of cluster out may differ from cluster in.
The element of the cluster that you want to read or write.
By default, this element is configured to read. To write this element, right-click the element and select Change to Read/Write from the shortcut menu.
To access more elements, resize the node.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: DAQExpress does not support FPGA devices
Web Server: Supported in VIs that run in a web application