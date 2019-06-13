Home Support NI Product Manuals DAQExpress 3.3 Manual

Cluster Properties (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: January 24, 2019

Allows you to read and write the elements of a cluster.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

cluster in

The cluster whose elements you want to access.

datatype_icon

cluster out

The same cluster as cluster in.

If you wrote any values to Cluster Properties, the value of cluster out may differ from cluster in.

datatype_icon

(property)

The element of the cluster that you want to read or write.

By default, this element is configured to read. To write this element, right-click the element and select Change to Read/Write from the shortcut menu.

To access more elements, resize the node.

Configuring the Node to Read or Write

To change whether the node reads or writes an element of the cluster, right-click the element and select Change to Read or Change to Write. A small direction arrow to the right of the element indicates an element the node reads. A small direction arrow to the left of the element indicates an element the node writes.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: DAQExpress does not support FPGA devices

Web Server: Supported in VIs that run in a web application

