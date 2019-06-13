Home Support NI Product Manuals DAQExpress 3.3 Manual

Clear Attachments (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: August 28, 2017

Removes all attachments from the email.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

reference in

The SMTP client reference for the current session of SMTP requests. You can create an SMTP client reference using Open Handle.

datatype_icon

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

datatype_icon

reference out

The SMTP client reference for the current session of SMTP requests. You can wire this output to the reference or reference in input of other SMTP Email nodes. Use Close Handle to dispose of the reference and free system resources when you are done with the current session.

datatype_icon

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: DAQExpress does not support FPGA devices

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

