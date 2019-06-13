Build Path (G Dataflow)

Creates a new path by appending a filename or relative path to an existing path.
Path to which this node appends name or relative path.
If base path is an empty path, you must wire an absolute path to name or relative path. If base path is invalid, this node returns <Not A Path>.
Default: Empty path
The new path component that you want to append to base path.
If name or relative path is an empty string or an invalid path, this node returns <Not A Path>. If base path is an empty path, name or relative path must be an absolute path.
This input accepts a string or path.
The path that results from appending name or relative path to the end of base path.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: DAQExpress does not support FPGA devices
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application