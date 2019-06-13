Build Cluster (G Dataflow)

element
Element you want to add to the cluster.
This input can be any data type. Resize the node to add more elements to the cluster.
Data Type Changes on FPGA
When you add this node to a document targeted to an FPGA, this input has a default data type that uses fewer hardware resources at compile time.
created cluster
A cluster that contains an element for each input. The elements in this cluster appear in the same order as the input elements.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA:
DAQExpress does not support FPGA devices
Web Server: Supported in VIs that run in a web application