Build Cluster (G Dataflow)

Version:
Last Modified: September 13, 2017

Creates a new cluster from individual elements.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

element

Element you want to add to the cluster. This input can be any data type. Resize the node to add more elements to the cluster.

Data Type Changes on FPGA

When you add this node to a document targeted to an FPGA, this input has a default data type that uses fewer hardware resources at compile time.

datatype_icon

created cluster

A cluster that contains an element for each input. The elements in this cluster appear in the same order as the input elements.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: DAQExpress does not support FPGA devices

Web Server: Supported in VIs that run in a web application

