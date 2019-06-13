Home Support NI Product Manuals DAQExpress 3.3 Manual

Add Array Elements (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: September 13, 2017

Returns the sum of all of the elements in a numeric array.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

numeric array

An array of any number of dimensions. This input changes to waveform when the data type is a waveform.

Data Type Changes on FPGA

When you add this node to a document targeted to an FPGA, this input has a default data type that uses fewer hardware resources at compile time.

datatype_icon

waveform

The waveform whose array of y values you want to use in this operation. This input becomes available when you wire a waveform to array.

datatype_icon

sum

The sum of all elements in the numeric array.

Data Type Changes on FPGA

When you add this node to a document targeted to an FPGA, this output has a default data type that uses fewer hardware resources at compile time.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: DAQExpress does not support FPGA devices

Web Server: Supported in VIs that run in a web application

