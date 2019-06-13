Add Array Elements (G Dataflow)

Returns the sum of all of the elements in a numeric array.
numeric array
An array of any number of dimensions. This input changes to waveform when the data type is a waveform.
Data Type Changes on FPGA
When you add this node to a document targeted to an FPGA, this input has a default data type that uses fewer hardware resources at compile time.
waveform
The waveform whose array of y values you want to use in this operation. This input becomes available when you wire a waveform to array.
sum
The sum of all elements in the numeric array.
Data Type Changes on FPGA
When you add this node to a document targeted to an FPGA, this output has a default data type that uses fewer hardware resources at compile time.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: DAQExpress does not support FPGA devices
Web Server: Supported in VIs that run in a web application