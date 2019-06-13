Array Constant (G Dataflow)

Represents an array on the diagram.
The data type of the array constant is defined by the element inside the array. If the array constant is empty, you must drag a constant of any type into the array to define the data type of the array. All elements of the array are of this type.
To change the dimensionality of the array, select the array and adjust the value of Dimensions in the Item tab.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: DAQExpress does not support FPGA devices
Web Server: Supported in VIs that run in a web application