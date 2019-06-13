Migrating from MathScript Node to Interface for MATLAB®

Use an Interface for MATLAB to migrate source code that contains a MathScript Node.
When you open a VI containing a MathScript Node, the MathScript Node is replaced with a Sequence Structure and the original MathScript code is converted to a MATLAB file (.m). The VI is broken and you must modify the code to replicate the behavior of the original code.
Complete the following steps to migrate your code:
Refer to the comments in the Sequence Structure to locate the MATLAB file on disk. If the MATLAB file contains MathScript-specific function names, you must modify the file to use MATLAB function names. Refer to Migrating MathScript Functions to MathWorks® Functions for more information about mapping MathScript function names and their corresponding function names in MathWorks products.
Notice that the VI is no longer broken. The modified code has the same behavior as the original code.