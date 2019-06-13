Executing Code Based on a Condition

Every case must provide data to all output tunnels in order for the Case Structure to execute.

If any case does not provide data to an output tunnel, an error occurs, and the output tunnel appears as a white box with a colored border.

To resolve this error and allow the Case Structure to execute without explicitly wiring all cases, right-click the unwired output tunnel and select Default If Unwired. The output tunnel returns the default value for its data type if the subdiagram that executes does not provide that output tunnel with data. When set to Default If Unwired, the output tunnel appears as a white box with a colored border and a dash in the center.

When all cases provide data to a particular output tunnel, that output tunnel appears as a solid box.