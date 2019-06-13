Home Support NI Product Manuals DAQExpress 3.3 Manual

In projects, a package dependency is a package installed on the development system and used in the project.

The Package Dependencies document ( .sls) stores a list of packages a project uses so you can set up a development system with the required packages. With the Package Dependencies document, you can do the following:
  • Share a project that allows a recipient to easily set up their development system with the package dependencies of the project.
  • Create a project that serves as a template. Other developers can use the template project to set up their development system and begin development of the project.
  • Update the list of package dependencies any time you add a package dependency to the project. Share the updated list with other developers so they can see new package dependencies you add to the project.

The Package Dependencies document is a Salt State file (.sls). For more information about Salt States, visit the SaltStack Documentation website and search for the SALT.STATE.PKG state module.

