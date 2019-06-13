Home Support NI Product Manuals DAQExpress 3.3 Manual

Warning about the Abort Button

Last Modified: January 7, 2016

The Abort button stops a program before it completes execution.

Aborting a program that uses external resources, such as external hardware or file I/O operations, might leave the resources in an unknown state and cause the program to return errors the next time you access the resources. An alternative to using the Abort button is to enclose code that uses external resources in a While Loop with a Stop button. Using the Stop button instead of the Abort button cleans up external resources before stopping execution.

Note  

If you are aborting a program because the code uses a Flat Sequence Structure with many frames, consider using a State Machine design pattern instead.

