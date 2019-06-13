Scaling and Mapping (Normalize Range) (G Dataflow)

Transforms a signal so that its maximum value is scaled to a specified high value and its minimum value is scaled to a specified low value.
Length of each set of data.
The node performs computation for each set of data. sample length must be greater than zero.
This input is available only if you wire a double-precision, floating-point number to signal.
Default: 100
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
Smallest value in the range of scaled values.
Default: -1
Largest value in the range of scaled values.
Default: 1
Scaling factor.
Offset factor.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: DAQExpress does not support FPGA devices
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application