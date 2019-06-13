Home Support NI Product Manuals DAQExpress 3.3 Manual

Table Of Contents

Scaling and Mapping (Map Ranges) (G Dataflow)

Version:
Last Modified: August 6, 2018

Creates a custom scale that scales values proportionally from a range of pre-scaled values to a range of scaled values.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

signal

Input signal.

This input accepts the following data types:

  • Waveform
  • 1D array of waveforms
  • Double-precision, floating-point number
  • 1D array of double-precision, floating-point numbers
  • 2D array of double-precision, floating-point numbers
datatype_icon

pre-scaled low

Smallest value in the range of pre-scaled values.

Default: -1

datatype_icon

pre-scaled high

Largest value in the range of pre-scaled values.

Default: 1

datatype_icon

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

datatype_icon

scaled low

Smallest value in the range of scaled values.

Default: -1

datatype_icon

scaled high

Largest value in the range of scaled values.

Default: 1

datatype_icon

scaled signal

Result of scaling the input signal.

This output can return the following data types:

  • Waveform
  • 1D array of waveforms
  • Double-precision, floating-point number
  • 1D array of double-precision, floating-point numbers
  • 2D array of double-precision, floating-point numbers
datatype_icon

scale

Scaling factor.

datatype_icon

offset

Offset factor.

datatype_icon

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: DAQExpress does not support FPGA devices

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

