Pattern Generator (Ramp Pattern by Increment) (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: August 28, 2017

Generates a signal containing a ramp pattern with a specific interval between samples.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

start

First value of the ramp. This node does not impose conditions on the relationship between start and end. Therefore, this node can generate ramp-up and ramp-down patterns.

Default: 0

datatype_icon

end

Final value of the ramp. This node does not impose conditions on the relationship between start and end. Therefore, this node can generate ramp-up and ramp-down patterns.

Default: 1

datatype_icon

increment

Interval between two adjacent samples in the ramp pattern.

The value of increment must meet the following conditions:

  • Must not be 0.
  • Must be positive if start is less than end.
  • Must be negative if start is greater than end.

Default: 0.01

datatype_icon

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

datatype_icon

dt

Sampling rate in samples per second.

This input is available only if you configure this node to return a waveform.

Default: 0.1

datatype_icon

t0

Timestamp of the output signal. If this input is unwired, this node uses the current time as the timestamp of the output signal.

This input is available only if you configure this node to return a waveform.

datatype_icon

ramp pattern

Output ramp pattern.

This output can return a waveform or an array of double-precision, floating-point numbers.

datatype_icon

samples

The number of samples in the ramp pattern.

datatype_icon

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: DAQExpress does not support FPGA devices

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

