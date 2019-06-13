Noise Generator (Gaussian) (G Dataflow)

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out .

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

This output can return the following data types:

This input is available only if you configure this node to return a waveform.

Timestamp of the output signal. If this input is unwired, this node uses the current time as the timestamp of the output signal.

This input is available when you configure this node to return a waveform or an array of double-precision, floating-point numbers.

samples must be greater than 0. Otherwise, this node returns an error.

This input is available only if you configure this node to return a waveform.

This node initializes the noise generator using seed when this node meets both of the following conditions:

Number that this node uses to initialize the noise generator.

This node uses state in as the initial internal seed state of the noise generator if reset is True or if this is the first call of the node. If state in contains invalid values, this nodes uses seed as the initial internal seed state of the noise generator.

This input must be passed from the state out output of another call to this node.

A Boolean that controls the reseeding of the noise sample generator after the first call of the node.

Algorithm for Generating the Gaussian White Noise

This node generates the Gaussian-distributed pseudorandom sequence using a modified version of the Box-Muller method to transform uniformly distributed random numbers into Gaussian-distributed random numbers. This node generates the uniform pseudorandom numbers using the Wichmann-Hill generator. Given that the probability density function, f(x), of the Gaussian-distributed Gaussian noise pattern is

f ( x ) = 1 s 2 π e ( ( − 1 2 ) ( x s ) 2 )

where s is the absolute value of standard deviation. You can compute the expected values, E { ⋅ } , using the following formula:

E ( x ) = ∫ − ∞ ∞ x ( f ( x ) ) d x

The following equations define the expected mean value μ and the expected standard deviation value σ of the pseudorandom sequence:

μ = E { x } = 0

σ = [ E { ( x − μ ) 2 } ] 1 / 2 = s

The pseudorandom sequence produces approximately 6.95 * 1012 samples before the pattern repeats itself. The probability density function (PDF) of the pseudorandom sequence approximates a Gaussian PDF with peak values of at least 6 σ .

Application of the Gaussian White Noise

Gaussian white noise provides a realistic simulation of some real-world situations. Because of its independent statistical characteristics, Gaussian white noise also often acts as the source of other random number generators. The additive white Gaussian noise (AWGN) channel model is widely used in communications.