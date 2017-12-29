cRIO-9048 Specifications

Definitions Warranted specifications describe the performance of a model under stated operating conditions and are covered by the model warranty. The following characteristic specifications describe values that are relevant to the use of the model under stated operating conditions but are not covered by the model warranty. Typical specifications describe the performance met by a majority of models.

Nominal specifications describe an attribute that is based on design, conformance testing, or supplemental testing. Specifications are Typical unless otherwise noted. Conditions Specifications are valid for -40 °C to 70 °C unless otherwise noted.

Processor CPU Intel Atom E3930 Number of cores 2 CPU frequency 1.3 GHz (base), 1.8 GHz (burst) On-die L2 cache 2 MB

Software Note For minimum software support information, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code swsupport. Supported operating system NI Linux Real-Time (64-bit) Supported C Series module programming modes Real-Time (NI-DAQmx) Real-Time Scan (I/O Variables) LabVIEW FPGA Application software LabVIEW[1] LabVIEW 2017 or later, LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2017 or later, LabVIEW FPGA Module 2017 or later, C/C++ Development Tools for NI Linux Real-Time[2] Eclipse Edition 2014 or later Driver software NI CompactRIO Device Drivers December 2017 or later, NI-DAQmx 17.6 or later

Network/Ethernet Port Number of ports 2 Network interface 10Base-T, 100Base-TX, and 1000Base-T Ethernet Compatibility IEEE 802.3 Communication rates 10 Mb/s, 100 Mb/s, 1000 Mb/s auto-negotiated Maximum cabling distance 100 m/segment

Network Timing and Synchronization Protocol IEEE 802.1AS-2011 IEEE 1588-2008 (default end-to-end profile) Supported ethernet ports Port 0, port 1 Network synchronization accuracy[3] <1 μs Note The cRIO-9048 employs time-aware transmission support. For more information about time-aware transmission support, visit ni.com/info and enter Info Code timeaware.

RS-232 Serial Port Maximum baud rate 115,200 b/s Data bits 5, 6, 7, 8 Stop bits 1, 2 Parity Odd, even, mark, space Flow control RTS/CTS, XON/XOFF, DTR/DSR RI wake maximum low level 0.8 V RI wake minimum high level 2.4 V RI overvoltage tolerance ±24 V

RS-485 Serial Port Maximum baud rate 230,400 b/s Data bits 5, 6, 7, 8 Stop bits 1, 2 Parity Odd, even, mark, space Flow control XON/XOFF Wire mode 4-wire, 2-wire, 2-wire auto Isolation voltage 60 V DC continuous, port to earth ground Note The RS-485 serial port ground and shield are functionally isolated from chassis ground to prevent ground loops, but do not meet IEC 61010-1 for safety isolation. Cable requirement Unshielded, 30 m maximum length (limited by EMC/surge) Note RS-485 is capable of 1.2 km (4,000 ft) length without surge limitation.

USB Ports Port 1: Type USB Type-A, host port USB interface USB 2.0, Hi-Speed Maximum data rate 480 Mb/s Maximum current 900 mA Port 2: Type USB Type-C, host port USB interface USB 3.1 Gen1, SuperSpeed Maximum data rate 5 Gb/s Maximum current 900 mA Alternate modes DisplayPort Port 3: Type USB Type-C, dual role port (device or host) USB interface USB 3.1 Gen1, SuperSpeed Maximum data rate 5 Gb/s Maximum current 900 mA

DisplayPort over USB Type-C Maximum resolution 3840 × 2160 at 60 Hz Supported standard DisplayPort 1.2 Supported USB ports Port 2:

SD Card Slot SD card support SD and SDHC standards Supported interface speeds UHS‐I SDR50 and DDR50 Notice Full and high speed SD cards are prohibited for use with the cRIO-9048.

Memory Nonvolatile memory (SSD) 8 GB Note Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code ssdbp for information about the life span of the nonvolatile memory and about best practices for using nonvolatile memory. Volatile memory (DRAM) Density 2 GB Type DDR3L Maximum theoretical data rate 12.8 GB/s

Reconfigurable FPGA FPGA type Xilinx Kintex-7 7K160T Number of flip-flops 202,800 Number of 6-input LUTs 101,400 Number of DSP slices (18 × 25 multipliers) 600 Available block RAM 11,700 kbits Number of DMA channels 16 Number of logical interrupts 32

Internal Real-Time Clock Accuracy 200 ppm; 40 ppm at 25 °C

Controller PFI 0 Maximum input or output frequency 1 MHz Cable length 3 m (10 ft) Cable impedance 50 Ω PFI 0 connector SMB Power-on state High impedance I/O standard compatibility 5 V TTL I/O voltage protection ±30 V Maximum operating conditions I OL output low current 8 mA maximum I OH output high current -8 mA maximum Table 1. DC Input Characteristics Voltage Minimum Maximum Positive going threshold 1.43 V 2.28 V Negative going threshold 0.86 V 1.53 V Hysteresis 0.48 V 0.87 V Table 2. DC Output Characteristics Voltage Conditions Minimum Maximum High — — 5.25 V Sourcing 100 μA 4.65 V — Sourcing 2 mA 3.60 V — Sourcing 3.5 mA 3.44 V — Low Sinking 100 μA — 0.10 V Sinking 2 mA — 0.64 V Sinking 3.5 mA — 0.80 V

Real-Time Streaming Performance Data throughput is dependent on the application, system, and performance of the removable storage media. For information about optimizing data throughput on the cRIO-9048 visit ni.com/info and enter Info Code optdata. Data throughput from system memory to target SD card 40 MB/s USB Type-C 100 MB/s

Real-Time (NI-DAQmx) Mode The following specifications are applicable for modules and slots programmed in Real-Time (NI-DAQmx) mode. For modules and slots programmed in LabVIEW FPGA mode or Real-Time Scan (I/O Variables) mode, refer to the C Series module specifications on ni.com/manuals. Analog Input Input FIFO size 253 samples per slot Maximum sample rate[4] Determined by the C Series module or modules Timing accuracy[5] 50 ppm of sample rate Timing resolution 12.5 ns Number of channels supported Determined by the C Series module or modules Number of hardware-timed tasks 8 Analog Output Hardware-timed tasks Number of hardware-timed tasks 8 Number of channels supported Onboard regeneration 16 Non-regeneration Determined by the C Series module or modules Non-hardware-timed tasks Number of non-hardware-timed tasks Determined by the C Series module or modules Number of channels supported Determined by the C Series module or modules Maximum update rate 1.6 MS/s Note Streaming applications are limited by system-dependent factors and the capability of C Series modules. Timing accuracy 50 ppm of sample rate Timing resolution 12.5 ns Waveform onboard regeneration FIFO 8,191 samples shared among channels used Waveform streaming FIFO 253 samples per slot Digital Waveform Waveform acquisition (DI) FIFO Parallel modules 255 samples per slot Serial modules 127 samples per slot Waveform onboard regeneration (DO) FIFO Parallel modules Slots 1 to 4 2,047 samples per slot Slots 5 to 8 1,023 samples per slot Waveform streaming (DO) FIFO Parallel modules 255 samples per slot Serial modules 127 samples per slot Sample clock frequency Digital input 0 MHz to 10 MHz Digital output ot0:6 timing engine 0 MHz to 3.5 MHz ot7 timing engine 0 MHz to 10 MHz Note Streaming applications are limited by system-dependent factors and the capability of C Series modules. Timing accuracy 50 ppm Number of digital input hardware-timed tasks 8 Number of digital output hardware-timed tasks 8 General-Purpose Counters/Timers Number of counters/timers 4 Resolution 32 bits Counter measurements Edge counting, pulse, semi-period, period, two-edge separation, pulse width Position measurements X1, X2, X4 quadrature encoding with Channel Z reloading; two-pulse encoding Output applications Pulse, pulse train with dynamic updates, frequency division, equivalent time sampling Internal base clocks 80 MHz, 20 MHz, 13.1072 MHz, 12.8 MHz, 10 MHz, 100 kHz External base clock frequency 0 MHz to 20 MHz Base clock accuracy 50 ppm Output frequency 0 MHz to 20 MHz Inputs Gate, Source, HW_Arm, Aux, A, B, Z, Up_Down Routing options for inputs Any module PFI, controller PFI, analog trigger, many internal signals FIFO Dedicated 127-sample FIFO Frequency Generator Number of channels 1 Base clocks 20 MHz, 10 MHz, 100 kHz Divisors 1 to 16 (integers) Base clock accuracy 50 ppm Output Any controller PFI or module PFI terminal Module PFI Functionality Static digital input, static digital output, timing input, and timing output Timing output sources[6] Many analog input, analog output, counter, digital input, and digital output timing signals Timing input frequency 0 MHz to 20 MHz Timing output frequency 0 MHz to 20 MHz Digital Triggers Source Any controller PFI or module PFI terminal Polarity Software-selectable for most signals Analog input function Start Trigger, Reference Trigger, Pause Trigger, Sample Clock, Sample Clock Timebase Analog output function Start Trigger, Pause Trigger, Sample Clock, Sample Clock Timebase Counter/timer function Gate, Source, HW_Arm, Aux, A, B, Z, Up_Down Module I/O States At power-on Module-dependent. Refer to the documentation for each C Series module. Time-Based Triggers and Timestamps Note Time-based triggers and timestamps are not supported in NI-DAQmx 17.6. Number of time-based triggers 4 Number of timestamps 8 Analog input Time-based triggers Start Trigger, Sync Pulse Timestamps Start Trigger, Reference Trigger, First Sample Analog output Time-based triggers Start Trigger, Sync Pulse Timestamps Start Trigger, First Sample Digital input Time-based triggers Start Trigger Timestamps Start Trigger, Reference Trigger, First Sample Digital output Time-based triggers Start Trigger Timestamps Start Trigger, First Sample Counter/timer input Time-based triggers Arm Start Trigger Timestamps Arm Start Trigger Counter/timer output Time-based triggers Start Trigger, Arm Start Trigger Timestamps Start Trigger, Arm Start Trigger

CMOS Battery Typical battery life with power applied to power connector 10 years Typical battery life when stored at temperatures up to 25 °C 7.8 years Typical battery life when stored at temperatures up to 85 °C 5.4 years

Power Requirements Note Some C Series modules have additional power requirements. For more information about C Series module power requirements, refer to the C Series module(s) documentation. Note Sleep mode for C Series modules is not supported in Real-Time (DAQmx) Mode. Voltage input range (measured at the cRIO-9048 power connector) V1 9 V to 30 V V2 9 V to 30 V Maximum power consumption 60 W Note The C terminal of the power connector is functionally isolated from chassis ground to prevent ground loops, but does not meet IEC 61010-1 for safety isolation Note The maximum power consumption specification is based on a fully populated system running a high-stress application at elevated ambient temperature and with all C Series modules and USB devices consuming the maximum allowed power. Typical standby power consumption 3.4 W at 24 V DC input Recommended power supply 100 W, 24 V DC Typical leakage current from secondary power input (V2) while system is powered from primary power input (V1) At 9 V 0.4 mA At 30 V 1.93 mA Notice Do not connect V1 or V2 to a DC mains supply or to any supply that requires a connecting cable longer than 3 m (10 ft). A DC mains supply is a local DC electricity supply network in the infrastructure of a site or building.

Physical Characteristics Weight (unloaded) 2,250 g (4 lbs, 15 oz) Dimensions (unloaded) 328.8 mm × 88.1 mm × 121.2 mm (12.94 in. × 3.47 in. × 4.77 in. ) Power connector wiring Gauge 0.5 mm 2 to 2.1 mm2 (20 AWG to 14 AWG) copper conductor wire Wire strip length 6 mm (0.24 in.) of insulation stripped from the end Temperature rating 85 °C Torque for screw terminals 0.20 N · m to 0.25 N · m (1.8 lb · in. to 2.2 lb · in.) Wires per screw terminal One wire per screw terminal Connector securement Securement type Screw flanges provided Torque for screw flanges 0.20 N · m to 0.25 N · m (1.8 lb · in. to 2.2 lb · in.) Insulation rating 300 V, maximum

Safety Voltages Connect only voltages that are below these limits. V1 terminal to C terminal 30 V, maximum V2 terminal to C terminal 30 V, maximum Chassis ground to C terminal 30 V, maximum Connect only voltages that are below these limits.

Environmental Temperature (Tested in accordance with IEC 60068-2-1 and IEC 60068-2-2 ) Operating -40 °C to 70 °C Storage -40 °C to 85 °C Ingress protection IP20 Operating humidity (Tested in accordance with IEC 60068-2-30) 10% RH to 90% RH, noncondensing Storage humidity (Tested in accordance with IEC 60068-2-30) 5% RH to 95% RH, noncondensing Pollution Degree 2 Maximum altitude 5,000 m Indoor use only.

Hazardous Locations U.S. (UL) Class I, Division 2, Groups A, B, C, D, T4; Class I, Zone 2, AEx nA IIC T4 Gc Canada (C-UL) Class I, Division 2, Groups A, B, C, D, T4; Ex nA IIC T4 Gc Europe (ATEX) Ex nA IIC T4 Gc

Shock and Vibration To meet these specifications, you must mount the cRIO-9048 system directly on a flat, rigid surface as described in the user manual, affix ferrules to the ends of the terminal wires, and use retention accessories for the USB 2.0 host port (NI USB Extender Cable, 152166-xx), USB type-C ports (NI Locking USB Cables, 143556-xx; NI USB Extender Cable, 143555-xx; NI USB Display Adapters, 143557-xx or 143558-xx). All cabling should be strain-relieved near input connectors. Take care to not directionally bias cable connectors within input connectors when applying strain relief. Operating vibration Random (IEC 60068-2-64) 5 g rms , 10 Hz to 500 Hz Sinusoidal (IEC 60068-2-6) 5 g, 10 Hz to 500 Hz Operating shock (IEC 60068-2-27) 30 g, 11 ms half sine; 50 g, 3 ms half sine; 18 shocks at 6 orientations

Safety and Hazardous Locations Standards This product is designed to meet the requirements of the following electrical equipment safety standards for measurement, control, and laboratory use: IEC 61010-1, EN 61010-1

UL 61010-1, CSA C22.2 No. 61010-1

EN 60079-0:2012, EN 60079-15:2010

IEC 60079-0: Ed 6, IEC 60079-15; Ed 4

UL 60079-0; Ed 6, UL 60079-15; Ed 4

CSA C22.2 No. 60079-0, CSA C22.2 No. 60079-15 Note For UL and other safety certifications, refer to the product label or the Online Product Certification section.

Electromagnetic Compatibility This product meets the requirements of the following EMC standards for electrical equipment for measurement, control, and laboratory use: EN 61326-1 (IEC 61326-1): Class A emissions; Industrial immunity

EN 55011 (CISPR 11): Group 1, Class A emissions

EN 55022 (CISPR 22): Class A emissions

EN 55024 (CISPR 24): Immunity

AS/NZS CISPR 11: Group 1, Class A emissions

AS/NZS CISPR 22: Class A emissions

FCC 47 CFR Part 15B: Class A emissions

FCC 47 CFR Part 15C

ICES-001: Class A emissions Note In the United States (per FCC 47 CFR), Class A equipment is intended for use in commercial, light-industrial, and heavy-industrial locations. In Europe, Canada, Australia and New Zealand (per CISPR 11) Class A equipment is intended for use only in heavy-industrial locations. Note Group 1 equipment (per CISPR 11) is any industrial, scientific, or medical equipment that does not intentionally generate radio frequency energy for the treatment of material or inspection/analysis purposes. Note For EMC declarations and certifications, and additional information, refer to the Online Product Certification section.

CE Compliance This product meets the essential requirements of applicable European Directives, as follows: 2014/35/EU; Low-Voltage Directive (safety)

2014/30/EU; Electromagnetic Compatibility Directive (EMC)

2014/34/EU; Potentially Explosive Atmospheres (ATEX)

Online Product Certification Refer to the product Declaration of Conformity (DoC) for additional regulatory compliance information. To obtain product certifications and the DoC for this product, visit ni.com/certification, search by model number or product line, and click the appropriate link in the Certification column.