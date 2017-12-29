Home Support NI Product Manuals cRIO-904x Controller Manual

Table Of Contents

cRIO-9048 Specifications

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
    Last Modified: December 14, 2017

    Definitions

    Warranted specifications describe the performance of a model under stated operating conditions and are covered by the model warranty.

    The following characteristic specifications describe values that are relevant to the use of the model under stated operating conditions but are not covered by the model warranty.

    • Typical specifications describe the performance met by a majority of models.
    • Nominal specifications describe an attribute that is based on design, conformance testing, or supplemental testing.

    Specifications are Typical unless otherwise noted.

    Conditions

    Specifications are valid for -40 °C to 70 °C unless otherwise noted.

    Processor

    CPU

    Intel Atom E3930

    Number of cores

    2

    CPU frequency

    1.3 GHz (base), 1.8 GHz (burst)

    On-die L2 cache

    2 MB

    Software

    spd-note-note
    Note  

    For minimum software support information, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code swsupport.

    Supported operating system

    NI Linux Real-Time (64-bit)

    Supported C Series module programming modes

    Real-Time (NI-DAQmx)

    Real-Time Scan (I/O Variables)

    LabVIEW FPGA
    Application software

    LabVIEW[1]

    LabVIEW 2017 or later, LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2017 or later, LabVIEW FPGA Module 2017 or later,

    C/C++ Development Tools for NI Linux Real-Time[2]

    Eclipse Edition 2014 or later

    Driver software

    NI CompactRIO Device Drivers December 2017 or later,

    NI-DAQmx 17.6 or later

    Network/Ethernet Port

    Number of ports

    2

    Network interface

    10Base-T, 100Base-TX, and 1000Base-T Ethernet

    Compatibility

    IEEE 802.3

    Communication rates

    10 Mb/s, 100 Mb/s, 1000 Mb/s auto-negotiated

    Maximum cabling distance

    100 m/segment

    Network Timing and Synchronization

    Protocol

    IEEE 802.1AS-2011

    IEEE 1588-2008 (default end-to-end profile)

    Supported ethernet ports

    Port 0, port 1

    Network synchronization accuracy[3]

    <1 μs
    spd-note-note
    Note  

    The cRIO-9048 employs time-aware transmission support. For more information about time-aware transmission support, visit ni.com/info and enter Info Code timeaware.

    RS-232 Serial Port

    Maximum baud rate

    115,200 b/s

    Data bits

    5, 6, 7, 8

    Stop bits

    1, 2

    Parity

    Odd, even, mark, space

    Flow control

    RTS/CTS, XON/XOFF, DTR/DSR

    RI wake maximum low level

    0.8 V

    RI wake minimum high level

    2.4 V

    RI overvoltage tolerance

    ±24 V

    RS-485 Serial Port

    Maximum baud rate

    230,400 b/s

    Data bits

    5, 6, 7, 8

    Stop bits

    1, 2

    Parity

    Odd, even, mark, space

    Flow control

    XON/XOFF

    Wire mode

    4-wire, 2-wire, 2-wire auto

    Isolation voltage

    60 V DC continuous, port to earth ground
    spd-note-note
    Note  

    The RS-485 serial port ground and shield are functionally isolated from chassis ground to prevent ground loops, but do not meet IEC 61010-1 for safety isolation.

    Cable requirement

    Unshielded, 30 m maximum length (limited by EMC/surge)

    spd-note-note
    Note  

    RS-485 is capable of 1.2 km (4,000 ft) length without surge limitation.

    USB Ports

    Port 1:

    Type

    USB Type-A, host port

    USB interface

    USB 2.0, Hi-Speed

    Maximum data rate

    480 Mb/s

    Maximum current

    900 mA
    Port 2:

    Type

    USB Type-C, host port

    USB interface

    USB 3.1 Gen1, SuperSpeed

    Maximum data rate

    5 Gb/s

    Maximum current

    900 mA

    Alternate modes

    DisplayPort
    Port 3:

    Type

    USB Type-C, dual role port (device or host)

    USB interface

    USB 3.1 Gen1, SuperSpeed

    Maximum data rate

    5 Gb/s

    Maximum current

    900 mA

    DisplayPort over USB Type-C

    Maximum resolution

    3840 × 2160 at 60 Hz

    Supported standard

    DisplayPort 1.2

    Supported USB ports

    Port 2:

    SD Card Slot

    SD card support

    SD and SDHC standards

    Supported interface speeds

    UHS‐I SDR50 and DDR50
    spd-note-notice
    Notice  

    Full and high speed SD cards are prohibited for use with the cRIO-9048.

    Memory

    Nonvolatile memory (SSD)

    8 GB
    spd-note-note
    Note  

    Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code ssdbp for information about the life span of the nonvolatile memory and about best practices for using nonvolatile memory.

    Volatile memory (DRAM)

    Density

    2 GB

    Type

    DDR3L

    Maximum theoretical data rate

    12.8 GB/s

    Reconfigurable FPGA

    FPGA type

    Xilinx Kintex-7 7K160T

    Number of flip-flops

    202,800

    Number of 6-input LUTs

    101,400

    Number of DSP slices (18 × 25 multipliers)

    600

    Available block RAM

    11,700 kbits

    Number of DMA channels

    16

    Number of logical interrupts

    32

    Internal Real-Time Clock

    Accuracy

    200 ppm; 40 ppm at 25 °C

    Controller PFI 0

    Maximum input or output frequency

    1 MHz

    Cable length

    3 m (10 ft)

    Cable impedance

    50 Ω

    PFI 0 connector

    SMB

    Power-on state

    High impedance

    I/O standard compatibility

    5 V TTL

    I/O voltage protection

    ±30 V
    Maximum operating conditions

    IOL output low current

    8 mA maximum

    IOH output high current

    -8 mA maximum

    Table 1. DC Input Characteristics
    Voltage Minimum Maximum
    Positive going threshold 1.43 V 2.28 V
    Negative going threshold 0.86 V 1.53 V
    Hysteresis 0.48 V 0.87 V
    Table 2. DC Output Characteristics
    Voltage Conditions Minimum Maximum
    High 5.25 V
    Sourcing 100 μA 4.65 V
    Sourcing 2 mA 3.60 V
    Sourcing 3.5 mA 3.44 V
    Low Sinking 100 μA 0.10 V
    Sinking 2 mA 0.64 V
    Sinking 3.5 mA 0.80 V

    Real-Time Streaming Performance

    Data throughput is dependent on the application, system, and performance of the removable storage media. For information about optimizing data throughput on the cRIO-9048 visit ni.com/info and enter Info Code optdata.

    Data throughput from system memory to target

    SD card

    40 MB/s

    USB Type-C

    100 MB/s

    Real-Time (NI-DAQmx) Mode

    The following specifications are applicable for modules and slots programmed in Real-Time (NI-DAQmx) mode. For modules and slots programmed in LabVIEW FPGA mode or Real-Time Scan (I/O Variables) mode, refer to the C Series module specifications on ni.com/manuals.

    Analog Input

    Input FIFO size

    253 samples per slot

    Maximum sample rate[4]

    Determined by the C Series module or modules

    Timing accuracy[5]

    50 ppm of sample rate

    Timing resolution

    12.5 ns

    Number of channels supported

    Determined by the C Series module or modules

    Number of hardware-timed tasks

    8

    Analog Output

    Hardware-timed tasks

    Number of hardware-timed tasks

    8
    Number of channels supported

    Onboard regeneration

    16

    Non-regeneration

    Determined by the C Series module or modules
    Non-hardware-timed tasks

    Number of non-hardware-timed tasks

    Determined by the C Series module or modules

    Number of channels supported

    Determined by the C Series module or modules

    Maximum update rate

    1.6 MS/s
    spd-note-note
    Note  

    Streaming applications are limited by system-dependent factors and the capability of C Series modules.

    Timing accuracy

    50 ppm of sample rate

    Timing resolution

    12.5 ns

    Waveform onboard regeneration FIFO

    8,191 samples shared among channels used

    Waveform streaming FIFO

    253 samples per slot

    Digital Waveform

    Waveform acquisition (DI) FIFO

    Parallel modules

    255 samples per slot

    Serial modules

    127 samples per slot
    Waveform onboard regeneration (DO) FIFO
    Parallel modules

    Slots 1 to 4

    2,047 samples per slot

    Slots 5 to 8

    1,023 samples per slot

    Waveform streaming (DO) FIFO

    Parallel modules

    255 samples per slot

    Serial modules

    127 samples per slot

    Sample clock frequency

    Digital input

    0 MHz to 10 MHz
    Digital output

    ot0:6 timing engine

    0 MHz to 3.5 MHz

    ot7 timing engine

    0 MHz to 10 MHz
    spd-note-note
    Note  

    Streaming applications are limited by system-dependent factors and the capability of C Series modules.

    Timing accuracy

    50 ppm

    Number of digital input hardware-timed tasks

    8

    Number of digital output hardware-timed tasks

    8

    General-Purpose Counters/Timers

    Number of counters/timers

    4

    Resolution

    32 bits

    Counter measurements

    Edge counting, pulse, semi-period, period, two-edge separation, pulse width

    Position measurements

    X1, X2, X4 quadrature encoding with Channel Z reloading; two-pulse encoding

    Output applications

    Pulse, pulse train with dynamic updates, frequency division, equivalent time sampling

    Internal base clocks

    80 MHz, 20 MHz, 13.1072 MHz, 12.8 MHz, 10 MHz, 100 kHz

    External base clock frequency

    0 MHz to 20 MHz

    Base clock accuracy

    50 ppm

    Output frequency

    0 MHz to 20 MHz

    Inputs

    Gate, Source, HW_Arm, Aux, A, B, Z, Up_Down

    Routing options for inputs

    Any module PFI, controller PFI, analog trigger, many internal signals

    FIFO

    Dedicated 127-sample FIFO

    Frequency Generator

    Number of channels

    1

    Base clocks

    20 MHz, 10 MHz, 100 kHz

    Divisors

    1 to 16 (integers)

    Base clock accuracy

    50 ppm

    Output

    Any controller PFI or module PFI terminal

    Module PFI

    Functionality

    Static digital input, static digital output, timing input, and timing output

    Timing output sources[6]

    Many analog input, analog output, counter, digital input, and digital output timing signals

    Timing input frequency

    0 MHz to 20 MHz

    Timing output frequency

    0 MHz to 20 MHz

    Digital Triggers

    Source

    Any controller PFI or module PFI terminal

    Polarity

    Software-selectable for most signals

    Analog input function

    Start Trigger, Reference Trigger, Pause Trigger, Sample Clock, Sample Clock Timebase

    Analog output function

    Start Trigger, Pause Trigger, Sample Clock, Sample Clock Timebase

    Counter/timer function

    Gate, Source, HW_Arm, Aux, A, B, Z, Up_Down

    Module I/O States

    At power-on

    Module-dependent. Refer to the documentation for each C Series module.

    Time-Based Triggers and Timestamps

    spd-note-note
    Note  

    Time-based triggers and timestamps are not supported in NI-DAQmx 17.6.

    Number of time-based triggers

    4

    Number of timestamps

    8
    Analog input

    Time-based triggers

    Start Trigger, Sync Pulse

    Timestamps

    Start Trigger, Reference Trigger, First Sample

    Analog output

    Time-based triggers

    Start Trigger, Sync Pulse

    Timestamps

    Start Trigger, First Sample

    Digital input

    Time-based triggers

    Start Trigger

    Timestamps

    Start Trigger, Reference Trigger, First Sample

    Digital output

    Time-based triggers

    Start Trigger

    Timestamps

    Start Trigger, First Sample

    Counter/timer input

    Time-based triggers

    Arm Start Trigger

    Timestamps

    Arm Start Trigger
    Counter/timer output

    Time-based triggers

    Start Trigger, Arm Start Trigger

    Timestamps

    Start Trigger, Arm Start Trigger

    CMOS Battery

    Typical battery life with power applied to power connector

    10 years

    Typical battery life when stored at temperatures up to 25 °C

    7.8 years

    Typical battery life when stored at temperatures up to 85 °C

    5.4 years

    Power Requirements

    spd-note-note
    Note  

    Some C Series modules have additional power requirements. For more information about C Series module power requirements, refer to the C Series module(s) documentation.

    spd-note-note
    Note  

    Sleep mode for C Series modules is not supported in Real-Time (DAQmx) Mode.

    Voltage input range (measured at the cRIO-9048 power connector)

    V1

    9 V to 30 V

    V2

    9 V to 30 V

    Maximum power consumption

    60 W
    spd-note-note
    Note  

    The C terminal of the power connector is functionally isolated from chassis ground to prevent ground loops, but does not meet IEC 61010-1 for safety isolation

    spd-note-note
    Note  

    The maximum power consumption specification is based on a fully populated system running a high-stress application at elevated ambient temperature and with all C Series modules and USB devices consuming the maximum allowed power.

    Typical standby power consumption

    3.4 W at 24 V DC input

    Recommended power supply

    100 W, 24 V DC
    Typical leakage current from secondary power input (V2) while system is powered from primary power input (V1)

    At 9 V

    0.4 mA

    At 30 V

    1.93 mA
    spd-note-notice
    Notice  

    Do not connect V1 or V2 to a DC mains supply or to any supply that requires a connecting cable longer than 3 m (10 ft). A DC mains supply is a local DC electricity supply network in the infrastructure of a site or building.

    Physical Characteristics

    Weight (unloaded)

    2,250 g (4 lbs, 15 oz)

    Dimensions (unloaded)

    328.8 mm × 88.1 mm × 121.2 mm (12.94 in. × 3.47 in. × 4.77 in. )
    Power connector wiring

    Gauge

    0.5 mm 2 to 2.1 mm2 (20 AWG to 14 AWG) copper conductor wire

    Wire strip length

    6 mm (0.24 in.) of insulation stripped from the end

    Temperature rating

    85 °C

    Torque for screw terminals

    0.20 N · m to 0.25 N · m (1.8 lb · in. to 2.2 lb · in.)

    Wires per screw terminal

    One wire per screw terminal
    Connector securement

    Securement type

    Screw flanges provided

    Torque for screw flanges

    0.20 N · m to 0.25 N · m (1.8 lb · in. to 2.2 lb · in.)

    Insulation rating

    300 V, maximum

    Safety Voltages

    Connect only voltages that are below these limits.

    V1 terminal to C terminal

    30 V, maximum

    V2 terminal to C terminal

    30 V, maximum

    Chassis ground to C terminal

    30 V, maximum

    Environmental

    Temperature (Tested in accordance with IEC 60068-2-1 and IEC 60068-2-2)

    Operating

    -40 °C to 70 °C

    Storage

    -40 °C to 85 °C

    Ingress protection

    IP20

    Operating humidity (Tested in accordance with IEC 60068-2-30)

    10% RH to 90% RH, noncondensing

    Storage humidity (Tested in accordance with IEC 60068-2-30)

    5% RH to 95% RH, noncondensing

    Pollution Degree

    2

    Maximum altitude

    5,000 m

    Indoor use only.

    Hazardous Locations

    U.S. (UL)

    Class I, Division 2, Groups A, B, C, D, T4; Class I, Zone 2, AEx nA IIC T4 Gc

    Canada (C-UL)

    Class I, Division 2, Groups A, B, C, D, T4; Ex nA IIC T4 Gc

    Europe (ATEX)

    Ex nA IIC T4 Gc

    Shock and Vibration

    To meet these specifications, you must mount the cRIO-9048 system directly on a flat, rigid surface as described in the user manual, affix ferrules to the ends of the terminal wires, and use retention accessories for the USB 2.0 host port (NI USB Extender Cable, 152166-xx), USB type-C ports (NI Locking USB Cables, 143556-xx; NI USB Extender Cable, 143555-xx; NI USB Display Adapters, 143557-xx or 143558-xx). All cabling should be strain-relieved near input connectors. Take care to not directionally bias cable connectors within input connectors when applying strain relief.

    Operating vibration

    Random (IEC 60068-2-64)

    5 grms, 10 Hz to 500 Hz

    Sinusoidal (IEC 60068-2-6)

    5 g, 10 Hz to 500 Hz

    Operating shock (IEC 60068-2-27)

    30 g, 11 ms half sine; 50 g, 3 ms half sine; 18 shocks at 6 orientations

    Safety and Hazardous Locations Standards

    This product is designed to meet the requirements of the following electrical equipment safety standards for measurement, control, and laboratory use:

    • IEC 61010-1, EN 61010-1
    • UL 61010-1, CSA C22.2 No. 61010-1
    • EN 60079-0:2012, EN 60079-15:2010
    • IEC 60079-0: Ed 6, IEC 60079-15; Ed 4
    • UL 60079-0; Ed 6, UL 60079-15; Ed 4
    • CSA C22.2 No. 60079-0, CSA C22.2 No. 60079-15
    spd-note-note
    Note  

    For UL and other safety certifications, refer to the product label or the Online Product Certification section.

    Electromagnetic Compatibility

    This product meets the requirements of the following EMC standards for electrical equipment for measurement, control, and laboratory use:

    • EN 61326-1 (IEC 61326-1): Class A emissions; Industrial immunity
    • EN 55011 (CISPR 11): Group 1, Class A emissions
    • EN 55022 (CISPR 22): Class A emissions
    • EN 55024 (CISPR 24): Immunity
    • AS/NZS CISPR 11: Group 1, Class A emissions
    • AS/NZS CISPR 22: Class A emissions
    • FCC 47 CFR Part 15B: Class A emissions
    • FCC 47 CFR Part 15C
    • ICES-001: Class A emissions
    spd-note-note
    Note  

    In the United States (per FCC 47 CFR), Class A equipment is intended for use in commercial, light-industrial, and heavy-industrial locations. In Europe, Canada, Australia and New Zealand (per CISPR 11) Class A equipment is intended for use only in heavy-industrial locations.

    spd-note-note
    Note  

    Group 1 equipment (per CISPR 11) is any industrial, scientific, or medical equipment that does not intentionally generate radio frequency energy for the treatment of material or inspection/analysis purposes.

    spd-note-note
    Note  

    For EMC declarations and certifications, and additional information, refer to the Online Product Certification section.

    CE Compliance

    This product meets the essential requirements of applicable European Directives, as follows:

    • 2014/35/EU; Low-Voltage Directive (safety)
    • 2014/30/EU; Electromagnetic Compatibility Directive (EMC)
    • 2014/34/EU; Potentially Explosive Atmospheres (ATEX)

    Online Product Certification

    Refer to the product Declaration of Conformity (DoC) for additional regulatory compliance information. To obtain product certifications and the DoC for this product, visit ni.com/certification, search by model number or product line, and click the appropriate link in the Certification column.

    Environmental Management

    NI is committed to designing and manufacturing products in an environmentally responsible manner. NI recognizes that eliminating certain hazardous substances from our products is beneficial to the environment and to NI customers.

    For additional environmental information, refer to the Minimize Our Environmental Impact web page at ni.com/environment. This page contains the environmental regulations and directives with which NI complies, as well as other environmental information not included in this document.

    Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE)

    spd-note-weee
    EU Customers  

    At the end of the product life cycle, all NI products must be disposed of according to local laws and regulations. For more information about how to recycle NI products in your region, visit ni.com/environment/weee.

    Battery Replacement and Disposal

    spd-note-battery-directive
    Battery Directive  

    This device contains a long-life coin cell battery. If you need to replace it, use the Return Material Authorization (RMA) process or contact an authorized National Instruments service representative. For more information about compliance with the EU Battery Directive 2006/66/EC about Batteries and Accumulators and Waste Batteries and Accumulators, visit ni.com/environment/batterydirective.

    电子信息产品污染控制管理办法（中国RoHS）

    spd-note-china-rohs
    中国客户  

    National Instruments符合中国电子信息产品中限制使用某些有害物质指令(RoHS)。关于National Instruments中国RoHS合规性信息，请登录 ni.com/environment/rohs_china。(For information about China RoHS compliance, go to ni.com/environment/rohs_china.)

    • 1 LabVIEW FPGA Module is not required when using Real-Time Scan (I/O Variables) mode or Real-Time (NI-DAQmx) mode. To program the user-accessible FPGA on the cRIO-9048, the LabVIEW FPGA Module is required.
    • 2 C/C++ Development Tools for NI Linux Real-Time is an optional interface for C/C++ programming of the cRIO-9048 processor. Visit ni.com/info and enter Info Code RIOCdev for more information about the C/C++ Development Tools for NI Linux Real-Time.
    • 3 Network synchronization is system-dependent. For information about network synchronization accuracy, visit ni.com/info and enter Info Code criosync.
    • 4 Performance dependent on type of installed C Series module and number of channels in the task.
    • 5 Does not include group delay. For more information, refer to the documentation for each C Series module.
    • 6 Actual available signals are dependent on type of installed C Series module.

    Recently Viewed Topics