cRIO-9048 Specifications

Warranted specifications describe the performance of a model under stated operating conditions and are covered by the model warranty.
The following characteristic specifications describe values that are relevant to the use of the model under stated operating conditions but are not covered by the model warranty.
|
CPU
|
Intel Atom E3930
|
Number of cores
|
2
|
CPU frequency
|
1.3 GHz (base), 1.8 GHz (burst)
|
On-die L2 cache
|
2 MB
For minimum software support information, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code swsupport.
|
Supported operating system
|
NI Linux Real-Time (64-bit)
|
Supported C Series module programming modes
|
Real-Time (NI-DAQmx)
Real-Time Scan (I/O Variables)
LabVIEW FPGA
|
|
Driver software
|
NI CompactRIO Device Drivers December 2017 or later,
NI-DAQmx 17.6 or later
|
Number of ports
|
2
|
Network interface
|
10Base-T, 100Base-TX, and 1000Base-T Ethernet
|
Compatibility
|
IEEE 802.3
|
Communication rates
|
10 Mb/s, 100 Mb/s, 1000 Mb/s auto-negotiated
|
Maximum cabling distance
|
100 m/segment
|
Protocol
|
IEEE 802.1AS-2011
IEEE 1588-2008 (default end-to-end profile)
|
Supported ethernet ports
|
Port 0, port 1
|
Network synchronization accuracy[3]
|
<1 μs
The cRIO-9048 employs time-aware transmission support. For more information about time-aware transmission support, visit ni.com/info and enter Info Code timeaware.
|
Maximum baud rate
|
115,200 b/s
|
Data bits
|
5, 6, 7, 8
|
Stop bits
|
1, 2
|
Parity
|
Odd, even, mark, space
|
Flow control
|
RTS/CTS, XON/XOFF, DTR/DSR
|
RI wake maximum low level
|
0.8 V
|
RI wake minimum high level
|
2.4 V
|
RI overvoltage tolerance
|
±24 V
|
Maximum baud rate
|
230,400 b/s
|
Data bits
|
5, 6, 7, 8
|
Stop bits
|
1, 2
|
Parity
|
Odd, even, mark, space
|
Flow control
|
XON/XOFF
|
Wire mode
|
4-wire, 2-wire, 2-wire auto
|
Isolation voltage
|
60 V DC continuous, port to earth ground
|
Cable requirement
|
Unshielded, 30 m maximum length (limited by EMC/surge)
|
|
|
|
SD card support
|
SD and SDHC standards
|
Supported interface speeds
|
UHS‐I SDR50 and DDR50
|
Nonvolatile memory (SSD)
|
8 GB
Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code ssdbp for information about the life span of the nonvolatile memory and about best practices for using nonvolatile memory.
|
|
FPGA type
|
Xilinx Kintex-7 7K160T
|
Number of flip-flops
|
202,800
|
Number of 6-input LUTs
|
101,400
|
Number of DSP slices (18 × 25 multipliers)
|
600
|
Available block RAM
|
11,700 kbits
|
Number of DMA channels
|
16
|
Number of logical interrupts
|
32
|
Maximum input or output frequency
|
1 MHz
|
Cable length
|
3 m (10 ft)
|
Cable impedance
|
50 Ω
|
PFI 0 connector
|
SMB
|
Power-on state
|
High impedance
|
I/O standard compatibility
|
5 V TTL
|
I/O voltage protection
|
±30 V
|
|Voltage
|Minimum
|Maximum
|Positive going threshold
|1.43 V
|2.28 V
|Negative going threshold
|0.86 V
|1.53 V
|Hysteresis
|0.48 V
|0.87 V
|Voltage
|Conditions
|Minimum
|Maximum
|High
|—
|—
|5.25 V
|Sourcing 100 μA
|4.65 V
|—
|Sourcing 2 mA
|3.60 V
|—
|Sourcing 3.5 mA
|3.44 V
|—
|Low
|Sinking 100 μA
|—
|0.10 V
|Sinking 2 mA
|—
|0.64 V
|Sinking 3.5 mA
|—
|0.80 V
Data throughput is dependent on the application, system, and performance of the removable storage media. For information about optimizing data throughput on the cRIO-9048 visit ni.com/info and enter Info Code optdata.
|
The following specifications are applicable for modules and slots programmed in Real-Time (NI-DAQmx) mode. For modules and slots programmed in LabVIEW FPGA mode or Real-Time Scan (I/O Variables) mode, refer to the C Series module specifications on ni.com/manuals.
|
|
|
Maximum update rate
|
1.6 MS/s
|
Timing accuracy
|
50 ppm of sample rate
|
Timing resolution
|
12.5 ns
|
Waveform onboard regeneration FIFO
|
8,191 samples shared among channels used
|
Waveform streaming FIFO
|
253 samples per slot
|
|
|
|
|
Timing accuracy
|
50 ppm
|
Number of digital input hardware-timed tasks
|
8
|
Number of digital output hardware-timed tasks
|
8
|
Number of counters/timers
|
4
|
Resolution
|
32 bits
|
Counter measurements
|
Edge counting, pulse, semi-period, period, two-edge separation, pulse width
|
Position measurements
|
X1, X2, X4 quadrature encoding with Channel Z reloading; two-pulse encoding
|
Output applications
|
Pulse, pulse train with dynamic updates, frequency division, equivalent time sampling
|
Internal base clocks
|
80 MHz, 20 MHz, 13.1072 MHz, 12.8 MHz, 10 MHz, 100 kHz
|
External base clock frequency
|
0 MHz to 20 MHz
|
Base clock accuracy
|
50 ppm
|
Output frequency
|
0 MHz to 20 MHz
|
Inputs
|
Gate, Source, HW_Arm, Aux, A, B, Z, Up_Down
|
Routing options for inputs
|
Any module PFI, controller PFI, analog trigger, many internal signals
|
FIFO
|
Dedicated 127-sample FIFO
|
Number of channels
|
1
|
Base clocks
|
20 MHz, 10 MHz, 100 kHz
|
Divisors
|
1 to 16 (integers)
|
Base clock accuracy
|
50 ppm
|
Output
|
Any controller PFI or module PFI terminal
|
Functionality
|
Static digital input, static digital output, timing input, and timing output
|
Timing output sources[6]
|
Many analog input, analog output, counter, digital input, and digital output timing signals
|
Timing input frequency
|
0 MHz to 20 MHz
|
Timing output frequency
|
0 MHz to 20 MHz
|
Source
|
Any controller PFI or module PFI terminal
|
Polarity
|
Software-selectable for most signals
|
Analog input function
|
Start Trigger, Reference Trigger, Pause Trigger, Sample Clock, Sample Clock Timebase
|
Analog output function
|
Start Trigger, Pause Trigger, Sample Clock, Sample Clock Timebase
|
Counter/timer function
|
Gate, Source, HW_Arm, Aux, A, B, Z, Up_Down
|
At power-on
|
Module-dependent. Refer to the documentation for each C Series module.
|
Number of time-based triggers
|
4
|
Number of timestamps
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Typical battery life with power applied to power connector
|
10 years
|
Typical battery life when stored at temperatures up to 25 °C
|
7.8 years
|
Typical battery life when stored at temperatures up to 85 °C
|
5.4 years
|
|
Maximum power consumption
|
60 W
|
Typical standby power consumption
|
3.4 W at 24 V DC input
|
Recommended power supply
|
100 W, 24 V DC
|
|
Weight (unloaded)
|
2,250 g (4 lbs, 15 oz)
|
Dimensions (unloaded)
|
328.8 mm × 88.1 mm × 121.2 mm (12.94 in. × 3.47 in. × 4.77 in. )
|
|
Insulation rating
|
300 V, maximum
|
V1 terminal to C terminal
|
30 V, maximum
|
V2 terminal to C terminal
|
30 V, maximum
|
Chassis ground to C terminal
|
30 V, maximum
|
|
Ingress protection
|
IP20
|
Operating humidity (Tested in accordance with IEC 60068-2-30)
|
10% RH to 90% RH, noncondensing
|
Storage humidity (Tested in accordance with IEC 60068-2-30)
|
5% RH to 95% RH, noncondensing
|
Pollution Degree
|
2
|
Maximum altitude
|
5,000 m
To meet these specifications, you must mount the cRIO-9048 system directly on a flat, rigid surface as described in the user manual, affix ferrules to the ends of the terminal wires, and use retention accessories for the USB 2.0 host port (NI USB Extender Cable, 152166-xx), USB type-C ports (NI Locking USB Cables, 143556-xx; NI USB Extender Cable, 143555-xx; NI USB Display Adapters, 143557-xx or 143558-xx). All cabling should be strain-relieved near input connectors. Take care to not directionally bias cable connectors within input connectors when applying strain relief.
|
|
Operating shock (IEC 60068-2-27)
|
30 g, 11 ms half sine; 50 g, 3 ms half sine; 18 shocks at 6 orientations
This product is designed to meet the requirements of the following electrical equipment safety standards for measurement, control, and laboratory use:
For UL and other safety certifications, refer to the product label or the Online Product Certification section.
This product meets the requirements of the following EMC standards for electrical equipment for measurement, control, and laboratory use:
For EMC declarations and certifications, and additional information, refer to the Online Product Certification section.
This product meets the essential requirements of applicable European Directives, as follows:
Refer to the product Declaration of Conformity (DoC) for additional regulatory compliance information. To obtain product certifications and the DoC for this product, visit ni.com/certification, search by model number or product line, and click the appropriate link in the Certification column.
NI is committed to designing and manufacturing products in an environmentally responsible manner. NI recognizes that eliminating certain hazardous substances from our products is beneficial to the environment and to NI customers.
For additional environmental information, refer to the Minimize Our Environmental Impact web page at ni.com/environment. This page contains the environmental regulations and directives with which NI complies, as well as other environmental information not included in this document.
At the end of the product life cycle, all NI products must be disposed of according to local laws and regulations. For more information about how to recycle NI products in your region, visit ni.com/environment/weee.
This device contains a long-life coin cell battery. If you need to replace it, use the Return Material Authorization (RMA) process or contact an authorized National Instruments service representative. For more information about compliance with the EU Battery Directive 2006/66/EC about Batteries and Accumulators and Waste Batteries and Accumulators, visit ni.com/environment/batterydirective.