cRIO-9048

    Last Modified: December 8, 2017

    1.30 GHz Dual-Core CPU, 2 GB DRAM, 8 GB Storage, Kintex-7 160T FPGA, Extended Temperature, 8-Slot CompactRIO Controller

    • NI-DAQmx and LabVIEW FPGA programming mode support per module slot
    • Time Sensitive Networking support for distributed synchronization and deterministic communication
    • -40 to 70 °C operating temperature, 50 g shock, 5 g vibration

    Compatibility

    Application Software

    • LabVIEW 2017 or later
    • LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2017 or later
    • LabVIEW FPGA Module 2017 or later

    Driver Software

    • NI CompactRIO Device Drivers December 2017 or later
    • NI DAQmx 17.6 or later

    C/C++ Development Tools for NI Linux Real-Time

    • Eclipse Edition 2014 or later

