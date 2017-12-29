1.30 GHz Dual-Core CPU, 2 GB DRAM, 8 GB Storage, Kintex-7 160T FPGA, Extended Temperature, 8-Slot CompactRIO Controller
NI-DAQmx and LabVIEW FPGA programming mode support per module slot
Time Sensitive Networking support for distributed synchronization and deterministic communication
-40 to 70 °C operating temperature, 50 g shock, 5 g vibration
Compatibility
Application Software
LabVIEW 2017 or later
LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2017 or later
LabVIEW FPGA Module 2017 or later
Driver Software
NI CompactRIO Device Drivers December 2017 or later
NI DAQmx 17.6 or later
C/C++ Development Tools for NI Linux Real-Time
Eclipse Edition 2014 or later