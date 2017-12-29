To obtain the maximum ambient temperature, you must mount the cRIO-904x in the reference mounting configuration shown in the following image. Mounting the cRIO-904x in the reference mounting configuration ensures that your system will operate correctly across the full operating temperature range and provide optimal C Series module accuracy. Observe the following guidelines to mount the cRIO-904x in the reference mounting configuration.
|Horizontal mounting orientation.
|Mounting substrate options:
|Observe the cooling dimensions in Mounting Requirements.
|Allow space for cabling clearance according to in Mounting Requirements.