Mounting the cRIO-904x

    Last Modified: December 15, 2017

    To obtain the maximum ambient temperature, you must mount the cRIO-904x in the reference mounting configuration shown in the following image. Mounting the cRIO-904x in the reference mounting configuration ensures that your system will operate correctly across the full operating temperature range and provide optimal C Series module accuracy. Observe the following guidelines to mount the cRIO-904x in the reference mounting configuration.

    Figure 1. cRIO-904x Reference Mounting Configuration
    Horizontal mounting orientation.
    Mounting substrate options:
    • Mount the cRIO-904x directly to a metallic surface that is at least 1.6 mm (0.062 in.) thick and extends a minimum of 101.6 mm (4 in.) beyond all edges of the device.
    • Use the NI Panel Mounting Kit to mount the cRIO-904x to a metallic surface that is at least 1.6 mm (0.062 in.) thick and extends a minimum of 101.6 mm (4 in.) beyond all edges of the device.
    Observe the cooling dimensions in Mounting Requirements.
    Allow space for cabling clearance according to in Mounting Requirements.
    Tip  

    Before using any of these mounting methods, record the serial number from the back of the cRIO-904x so that you can identify the cRIO-904x in MAX. You will be unable to read the serial number after you mount the cRIO-904x.

