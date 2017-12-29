Mounting Requirements

Your installation must meet the following requirements for cooling and cabling clearance.

Allow 25.4 mm (1.00 in.) on all sides of the cRIO-904x for air circulation, as shown in the following figure.

Figure 1. cRIO-904x Cooling Dimensions

Allow the appropriate space in front of C Series modules for cabling clearance, as shown in the following figure. The different connector types on C Series modules require different cabling clearances. For a complete list of cabling clearances for C Series modules, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code crioconn.

Figure 2. cRIO-904x Cabling Clearance

Measure the ambient temperature at each side of the cRIO-904x, from the side and forward from the rear of the cRIO-904x, as shown in the following figure.