Alternate Mounting Configurations

The maximum operating temperature may be reduced for any mounting configuration other than the reference mounting configuration. A 10 °C (18 °F) reduction in maximum operating temperature is sufficient for most alternate mounting configurations. Follow the guidelines in Mounting Requirements for all mounting configurations.

The published accuracy specifications, although not guaranteed for alternate mounting configurations, may be met depending on the system power and the thermal performance of the alternate mounting configuration.

Contact NI for further details regarding the impact of common alternate mounting configurations on maximum operating temperature and module accuracy.