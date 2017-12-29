Deploying Your C Series Module in a Program Mode in LabVIEW FPGA

Complete the following steps to deploy C Series modules in a new program mode in the LabVIEW project.

Locate your C Series module in your LabVIEW project. If you just created the project, all C Series modules appear under the FPGA Target, which indicates that they are in the LabVIEW program mode.

Drag your C Series module to Real-Time Scan Resources. This area of the project deploys your module in Real-Time Scan (IO Variables) program mode.

Right-click the cRIO-904x in the project and select Deploy All to deploy the module in the Real-Time Scan (IO Variables) program mode. Your module is now in Real-Time Scan mode.

Drag your C Series module to Real-Time Resources. This area of the project deploys your module in Real-Time (NI-DAQmx) program mode.