Grounding the cRIO-904x

This topic provides the steps to safely ground your cRIO-904x.

You must connect the cRIO-904x grounding terminal to the grounding electrode system of the facility.

What to Use

Ring lug

Wire, 1.3 mm 2 (16 AWG) or larger

(16 AWG) or larger Screwdriver, Phillips #2

What to Do

Complete the following steps to ground the cRIO-904x.

Attach the ring lug to the wire. Remove the grounding screw from the grounding terminal on the cRIO-904x . Attach the ring lug to the grounding terminal. Tighten the grounding screw to 0.5 N · m (4.4 lb · in.) of torque. Attach the other end of the wire to the chassis safety ground using a method that is appropriate for your application.

Caution If you use shielded cabling to connect to a C Series module with a plastic connector, you must attach the cable shield to the chassis grounding terminal using 1.3 mm2 (16 AWG) or larger wire. Attach a ring lug to the wire and attach the wire to the chassis grounding terminal. Solder the other end of the wire to the cable shield. Use shorter wire for better EMC performance.

For more information about ground connections, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code emcground.