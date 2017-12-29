Grounding the cRIO-904x

This topic provides the steps to safely ground your cRIO-904x.
You must connect the cRIO-904x grounding terminal to the grounding electrode system of the facility.
Complete the following steps to ground the cRIO-904x.
If you use shielded cabling to connect to a C Series module with a plastic connector, you must attach the cable shield to the chassis grounding terminal using 1.3 mm2 (16 AWG) or larger wire. Attach a ring lug to the wire and attach the wire to the chassis grounding terminal. Solder the other end of the wire to the cable shield. Use shorter wire for better EMC performance.
For more information about ground connections, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code emcground.