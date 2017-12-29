Connecting the cRIO-904x to Power

Use this topic to learn how to properly wire your cRIO-904x to a recommended power supply.
Note
Refer to the Features section for connector and port locations on the cRIO-904x.
The cRIO-904x requires a 9 V to 30 V external power supply. The cRIO-904x filters and regulates the supplied power and provides power for the C Series modules. The cRIO-904x has a primary power input, V1, and a secondary power input, V2.
The POWER LED on the cRIO-904x indicates which power input is in use, as shown in the following table.
Table 1. POWER LED Indicators
|LED Color
|LED Pattern
|Indication
|Green
|Solid
|The cRIO-904x is powered from the V1 input.
|Yellow
|Solid
|The cRIO-904x is powered from the V2 input.
|—
|Off
|The cRIO-904x is off.
Caution
Do not connect V1 or V2 to a DC mains supply or to any supply that requires a connecting cable longer than 3 m (10 ft). A DC mains supply is a local DC electricity supply network in the infrastructure of a site or building.
What to Use
-
Ferrite (included in kit)
-
Screwdriver, 2.54 mm (0.10 in.) flathead
-
Primary power supply, 9 V to 30 V, 60 W minimum
-
(Optional) Secondary power supply, 9 V to 30 V, 60 W minimum
NI recommends the power supplies listed in the following table for the cRIO-904x.
Table 2. NI Power Supplies
|Power Supply
|Part Number
|NI PS-15 Industrial Power Supply (24 VDC, 5 A, 100 VAC to 120 VAC/200 VAC to 240 VAC input)
|781093-01
|NI PS-10 Desktop Power Supply (24 VDC, 5 A, 100 VAC to 120 VAC/200 VAC to 240 VAC input)
|782698-01
What to Do
Complete the following steps to connect a power supply to the cRIO-904x.
-
Ensure that your power supply is powered off.
-
Install the ferrite (National Instruments part number 711849-01, included in the shipping kit) on the negative and positive leads of the power supply, as shown in the following figure.
Figure 1. Installing a Ferrite on the Power Leads
- Pass the leads through the ferrite twice, leaving 50 mm to 75 mm (2 in. to 3 in.) between the ferrite and the end of the leads.
- Close the ferrite around the leads.
-
Remove the power connector from the cRIO-904x.
Caution
Do not tighten or loosen the terminal screws on the power connector while the cRIO-904x is powered on.
Figure 2. Power Screw Terminal Connector Plug
- Terminal Screw
- Connector Screw Flanges
-
Connect the primary power supply and optional secondary power supply to the power connector, as shown in the following figure.
Figure 3.
cRIO-904x Power Connections
Note
The C terminals are internally connected to each other.
-
Tighten the terminal screws on the power connector to 0.20 N · m to 0.25 N · m (1.8 lb · in to 2.2 lb · in) of torque.
-
Install the power connector on the front panel of the cRIO-904x.
-
Tighten the power connector screw flanges to 0.20 N · m to 0.25 N · m (1.8 lb · in to 2.2 lb · in) of torque.
-
Power on the primary power supply and optional secondary power supply. When you power on the cRIO-904x for the first time, the device boots into safe mode. The POWER LED illuminates, the STATUS LED illuminates briefly, and then the STATUS LED blinks twice every few seconds.