Connecting the cRIO-904x to Power

Use this topic to learn how to properly wire your cRIO-904x to a recommended power supply.

Note Refer to the Features section for connector and port locations on the cRIO-904x.

The cRIO-904x requires a 9 V to 30 V external power supply. The cRIO-904x filters and regulates the supplied power and provides power for the C Series modules. The cRIO-904x has a primary power input, V1, and a secondary power input, V2.

The POWER LED on the cRIO-904x indicates which power input is in use, as shown in the following table.

Table 1. POWER LED Indicators

LED Color LED Pattern Indication Green Solid The cRIO-904x is powered from the V1 input. Yellow Solid The cRIO-904x is powered from the V2 input. — Off The cRIO-904x is off.

Caution Do not connect V1 or V2 to a DC mains supply or to any supply that requires a connecting cable longer than 3 m (10 ft). A DC mains supply is a local DC electricity supply network in the infrastructure of a site or building.

What to Use

Ferrite (included in kit)

Screwdriver, 2.54 mm ( 0.10 in. ) flathead

( ) flathead Primary power supply, 9 V to 30 V , 60 W minimum

to , minimum (Optional) Secondary power supply, 9 V to 30 V , 60 W minimum

NI recommends the power supplies listed in the following table for the cRIO-904x.

Table 2. NI Power Supplies

Power Supply Part Number NI PS-15 Industrial Power Supply (24 VDC, 5 A, 100 VAC to 120 VAC/200 VAC to 240 VAC input) 781093-01 NI PS-10 Desktop Power Supply (24 VDC, 5 A, 100 VAC to 120 VAC/200 VAC to 240 VAC input) 782698-01

What to Do

Complete the following steps to connect a power supply to the cRIO-904x.