Connecting the cRIO-904x to Power

    Last Modified: December 28, 2017

    Use this topic to learn how to properly wire your cRIO-904x to a recommended power supply.

    Refer to the Features section for connector and port locations on the cRIO-904x.

    The cRIO-904x requires a 9 V to 30 V external power supply. The cRIO-904x filters and regulates the supplied power and provides power for the C Series modules. The cRIO-904x has a primary power input, V1, and a secondary power input, V2.

    The POWER LED on the cRIO-904x indicates which power input is in use, as shown in the following table.

    Table 1. POWER LED Indicators
    LED Color LED Pattern Indication
    Green Solid The cRIO-904x is powered from the V1 input.
    Yellow Solid The cRIO-904x is powered from the V2 input.
    Off The cRIO-904x is off.
    Do not connect V1 or V2 to a DC mains supply or to any supply that requires a connecting cable longer than 3 m (10 ft). A DC mains supply is a local DC electricity supply network in the infrastructure of a site or building.

    What to Use

    • Ferrite (included in kit)
    • Screwdriver, 2.54 mm (0.10 in.) flathead
    • Primary power supply, 9 V to 30 V, 60 W minimum
    • (Optional) Secondary power supply, 9 V to 30 V, 60 W minimum

    NI recommends the power supplies listed in the following table for the cRIO-904x.

    Table 2. NI Power Supplies
    Power Supply Part Number
    NI PS-15 Industrial Power Supply (24 VDC, 5 A, 100 VAC to 120 VAC/200 VAC to 240 VAC input) 781093-01
    NI PS-10 Desktop Power Supply (24 VDC, 5 A, 100 VAC to 120 VAC/200 VAC to 240 VAC input) 782698-01

    What to Do

    Complete the following steps to connect a power supply to the cRIO-904x.

    1. Ensure that your power supply is powered off.
    2. Install the ferrite (National Instruments part number 711849-01, included in the shipping kit) on the negative and positive leads of the power supply, as shown in the following figure.
      Figure 1. Installing a Ferrite on the Power Leads
      1. Pass the leads through the ferrite twice, leaving 50 mm to 75 mm (2 in. to 3 in.) between the ferrite and the end of the leads.
      2. Close the ferrite around the leads.
    3. Remove the power connector from the cRIO-904x.
      Do not tighten or loosen the terminal screws on the power connector while the cRIO-904x is powered on.

      Figure 2. Power Screw Terminal Connector Plug
      1. Terminal Screw
      2. Connector Screw Flanges
    4. Connect the primary power supply and optional secondary power supply to the power connector, as shown in the following figure.
      Figure 3. cRIO-904x Power Connections
      The C terminals are internally connected to each other.

    5. Tighten the terminal screws on the power connector to 0.20 N · m to 0.25 N · m (1.8 lb · in to 2.2 lb · in) of torque.
    6. Install the power connector on the front panel of the cRIO-904x.
    7. Tighten the power connector screw flanges to 0.20 N · m to 0.25 N · m (1.8 lb · in to 2.2 lb · in) of torque.
    8. Power on the primary power supply and optional secondary power supply. When you power on the cRIO-904x for the first time, the device boots into safe mode. The POWER LED illuminates, the STATUS LED illuminates briefly, and then the STATUS LED blinks twice every few seconds.

