Connecting the cRIO-904x to the Host Computer

Connect the cRIO-904x to the host computer using the USB-to-USB C cable (included in kit), inserting the USB C connector into the Dual Role USB C port.

The device driver software automatically detects the cRIO-904x. Select Configure and install software to this device.

If the device driver software does not detect the cRIO-904x, verify that you installed the appropriate NI software in the correct order on the host computer as described in the Installing Software on the Host Computer topic.