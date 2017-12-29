Connecting the cRIO-904x to the Host Computer

Home Support NI Product Manuals cRIO-904x Controller Manual

    Connect your cRIO-904x to your host computer.

    Note  

    Refer to the Features section for connector and port locations on the cRIO-904x.

    Complete the following steps to connect the cRIO-904x to the host computer using the Dual Role USB C Port.

    1. Power on the host computer.
    2. Connect the cRIO-904x to the host computer using the USB-to-USB C cable (included in kit), inserting the USB C connector into the Dual Role USB C port.

      The device driver software automatically detects the cRIO-904x. Select Configure and install software to this device.

      If the device driver software does not detect the cRIO-904x, verify that you installed the appropriate NI software in the correct order on the host computer as described in the Installing Software on the Host Computer topic.

