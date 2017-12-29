Connecting the cRIO-904x to the Host Computer

Connect your cRIO-904x to your host computer.
Refer to the Features section for connector and port locations on the cRIO-904x.
Complete the following steps to connect the cRIO-904x to the host computer using the Dual Role USB C Port.
The device driver software automatically detects the cRIO-904x. Select Configure and install software to this device.
If the device driver software does not detect the cRIO-904x, verify that you installed the appropriate NI software in the correct order on the host computer as described in the Installing Software on the Host Computer topic.