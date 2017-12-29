Home Support NI Product Manuals cRIO-904x Controller Manual

Adding the cRIO-904x to a LabVIEW FPGA Project

    Last Modified: December 27, 2017

    Complete the following steps to create a new LabVIEW project configured with the cRIO-904x controller.

    1. Launch LabVIEW and click Create Project.
    2. Select Templates»LabVIEW FPGA Project.
    3. Select the CompactRIO Embedded System project type and click Next.

      The System Setup window opens.

    4. Under Discover existing system, check the box next to Device is connected to a remote subnet IP address.
    5. Enter the IP address for the cRIO-904x and click Next.
      Note  

      You can locate the system IP address in MAX in the System Settings for the cRIO-904x.

    6. Verify that your system is present in the project tree and click Finish.

      The LabVIEW project is created. All C Series modules and corresponding I/O appear under the FPGA Target.

      Note  

      By default, all C Series modules appear under the FPGA Target, which indicates that all modules are deployed in LabVIEW FPGA mode.

      For information on how to change programming modes in LabVIEW, visit the Deploying Your C Series Module in a Program Mode in LabVIEW FPGA topic.

