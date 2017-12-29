Adding the cRIO-904x to a LabVIEW FPGA Project

Select the CompactRIO Embedded System project type and click Next .

Under Discover existing system , check the box next to Device is connected to a remote subnet IP address .

You can locate the system IP address in MAX in the System Settings for the cRIO-904x.

Enter the IP address for the cRIO-904x and click Next .

Verify that your system is present in the project tree and click Finish.

The LabVIEW project is created. All C Series modules and corresponding I/O appear under the FPGA Target.