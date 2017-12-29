USB 3.1 Type-C Dual Role

The USB 3.1 Type-C Dual Role port implements dual role functionality and is capable of functioning as either a USB 3.1 Gen1 host or device. When operating as a host, the port supports common USB devices such as mass-storage devices, keyboards, mice, and USB cameras. When operating a device, use this port to connect the cRIO-904x to a host PC. The USB device functionality provides an alternate method to connect the cRIO-904x to a host PC and is intended for configuration, application deployment, debugging, and maintenance. The role of the port is determined automatically based on the cable inserted into the port. For example, the port will automatically function as a device when the cRIO-904x is connected to a host PC using the NI USB Type-C male to Type-A male cable provided in the kit.