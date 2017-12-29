USB 3.1 Type-C with DisplayPort Alt Mode

The USB 3.1 Type-C with DisplayPort Alt Mode port implements both a USB 3.1 Gen1 host and a DisplayPort 1.2 source using the USB Type-C DisplayPort alternate mode. Use a USB Type-C video adapter or monitor supporting the DisplayPort alternate mode to use this port as a display output. Alternatively, this port may be used as a standard USB host port and supports common USB devices such as mass-storage devices, keyboards, mice, and USB cameras. Use a USB Type-C male to USB Type-A female adapter to use this port with USB devices implementing a type-A male connector. Use a USB Type-C multiport adapter to simultaneously use this port as a display output and a USB host port.

The following NI USB Type-C adapters are available for the cRIO-904x.

Table 1. NI USB Type-C Adapters for cRIO-904x

Adapter Length Part Number USB to DVI Adapter with Retention, USB Type-C Male to DVI-D Female 0.5 m 143558-0R5 USB to VGA Adapter with Retention, USB Type-C Male to VGA Female 0.5 m 143557-0R5 USB Cable with Retention, Type-C Male to Type-A Female, USB 3.1, 3A 0.5 m 143555-0R5

The following NI USB Type-C cables with retention are available for the cRIO-904x.

Table 2. NI USB Type-C Cables for cRIO-904x