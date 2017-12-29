The USB 3.1 Type-C with DisplayPort Alt Mode port implements both a USB 3.1 Gen1 host and a DisplayPort 1.2 source using the USB Type-C DisplayPort alternate mode. Use a USB Type-C video adapter or monitor supporting the DisplayPort alternate mode to use this port as a display output. Alternatively, this port may be used as a standard USB host port and supports common USB devices such as mass-storage devices, keyboards, mice, and USB cameras. Use a USB Type-C male to USB Type-A female adapter to use this port with USB devices implementing a type-A male connector. Use a USB Type-C multiport adapter to simultaneously use this port as a display output and a USB host port.
The following NI USB Type-C adapters are available for the cRIO-904x.
|Adapter
|Length
|Part Number
|USB to DVI Adapter with Retention, USB Type-C Male to DVI-D Female
|0.5 m
|143558-0R5
|USB to VGA Adapter with Retention, USB Type-C Male to VGA Female
|0.5 m
|143557-0R5
|USB Cable with Retention, Type-C Male to Type-A Female, USB 3.1, 3A
|0.5 m
|143555-0R5
The following NI USB Type-C cables with retention are available for the cRIO-904x.
|Cable
|Length
|Part Number
|USB Cable with Retention, Type-C Male to Type-C Male, USB 3.1, 3A
|0.3 m
|143556-0R3
|1 m
|143556-01
|1 m
|143556-02