Synchronization Across a Network

The onboard 100 MHz oscillator automatically synchronizes to other network-synchronized devices that are part of the local IEEE 802.1AS or IEEE 1588-2008 subnet, depending on which 1588 profile is currently being used on the controller.

The 80 MHz, 40 MHz, 20 MHz, 100 kHz, 13.1072 MHz, 12.8 MHz, and 10 MHz timebases are derived from the onboard oscillator and are synchronized to it. Therefore, the timebases are also synchronized to other network-synchronized timebases on the IEEE 802.1AS or IEEE 1588-2008 subnet. This enables analog input, analog output, digital I/O, and counter/timers to be synchronized to other chassis across a distributed network.

When programming C Series modules in FPGA mode, the Time Synchronization IO Nodes can be used to synchronize the LabVIEW FPGA application to other network-synchronized devices.