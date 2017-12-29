Home Support NI Product Manuals cRIO-904x Controller Manual

Table Of Contents

STATUS LED Indicators

Version:
    Last Modified: December 15, 2017
    Figure 1. cRIO-904x Front Panel LEDs
    1. POWER LED
    2. STATUS LED
    3. USER1 LED
    4. USER FPGA1 LED
    5. Gigabit Ethernet LEDs
    6. SD In Use LED

    The following table describes the STATUS LED indicators.

    Table 1. STATUS LED Indicators
    LED Color LED Pattern Indication
    Yellow Blinks twice and pauses

    The cRIO-904x is in safe mode. Software is not installed, which is the factory default state, or software has been improperly installed on the cRIO-904x.

    An error can occur when an attempt to upgrade the software is interrupted. Reinstall software on the cRIO-904x. Refer to Installing Software on the cRIO-904x for information about installing software on the cRIO-904x.

    Blinks three times and pauses

    The cRIO-904x is in user-directed safe mode, or the cRIO-904x is in install mode to indicate that software is currently being installed.

    This pattern may also indicate that the user has forced the cRIO-904x to boot into safe mode by pressing the reset button for longer than five seconds or by enabling safe mode in MAX. Refer to System Reset for information about safe mode.

    Blinks four times and pauses

    The cRIO-904x is in safe mode. The software has crashed twice without rebooting or cycling power between crashes.

    Continuously blinks

    The cRIO-904x has not booted into NI Linux Real-Time. The cRIO-904x either booted into an unsupported operating system, was interrupted during the boot process, or detected an unrecoverable software error.

    On momentarily

    The cRIO-904x is booting. No action required.

    Red Continuously blinks

    This indicates a hardware error. An internal power supply has failed. Check front-panel I/O and C Series module connections for shorts. Remove any shorts and cycle power the cRIO-904x. If the problem persists, contact NI.

    Solid The cRIO-904x internal temperature has exceeded a critical threshold. Ensure the ambient operating temperature does not exceed the specified operating temperature. If the problem persists, contact NI.
    Off

    The cRIO-904x is in run mode. Software is installed and the operating system is running.

