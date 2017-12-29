The following table describes the STATUS LED indicators.
|LED Color
|LED Pattern
|Indication
|Yellow
|Blinks twice and pauses
|
The cRIO-904x is in safe mode. Software is not installed, which is the factory default state, or software has been improperly installed on the cRIO-904x.
An error can occur when an attempt to upgrade the software is interrupted. Reinstall software on the cRIO-904x. Refer to Installing Software on the cRIO-904x for information about installing software on the cRIO-904x.
|Blinks three times and pauses
|
The cRIO-904x is in user-directed safe mode, or the cRIO-904x is in install mode to indicate that software is currently being installed.
This pattern may also indicate that the user has forced the cRIO-904x to boot into safe mode by pressing the reset button for longer than five seconds or by enabling safe mode in MAX. Refer to System Reset for information about safe mode.
|Blinks four times and pauses
|
The cRIO-904x is in safe mode. The software has crashed twice without rebooting or cycling power between crashes.
|Continuously blinks
|
The cRIO-904x has not booted into NI Linux Real-Time. The cRIO-904x either booted into an unsupported operating system, was interrupted during the boot process, or detected an unrecoverable software error.
|On momentarily
|
The cRIO-904x is booting. No action required.
|Red
|Continuously blinks
|
This indicates a hardware error. An internal power supply has failed. Check front-panel I/O and C Series module connections for shorts. Remove any shorts and cycle power the cRIO-904x. If the problem persists, contact NI.
|Solid
|The cRIO-904x internal temperature has exceeded a critical threshold. Ensure the ambient operating temperature does not exceed the specified operating temperature. If the problem persists, contact NI.
|—
|Off
|
The cRIO-904x is in run mode. Software is installed and the operating system is running.