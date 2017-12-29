RS-485 Serial Port

The cRIO-904x has an RS-485 serial port that is implemented with an RJ-50, 10-position modular jack. The RJ-50 connector is isolated from the cRIO-904x. For more information about the electrical isolation of the RS-485 port, refer to the specifications on ni.com/manuals.

Find examples on how to use NI-Serial or NI-VISA to perform serial communication in the NI Example Finder. The NI Example Finder is located on the Help menu in the LabVIEW Help.

The following table shows the pinout for the RS-485 serial port.

Table 1. RS-485 Serial Port Pinout

Pinout Pin Signal 1 No Connect 2 TXD- 3 TXD+ 4 No Connect 5 No Connect 6 RXD- 7 RXD+ 8 No Connect 9 No Connect 10 Isolated GND

The following accessory is available to connect the RS-485 serial port to a 9-pin DSUB plug.

Notice To ensure the specified EMC performance, you must use an isolated cable with the RS-485 serial port. The following accessory meets this requirement.

Table 2. RS-485 Serial Port Accessory