The cRIO-904x has an RS-485 serial port that is implemented with an RJ-50, 10-position modular jack. The RJ-50 connector is isolated from the cRIO-904x. For more information about the electrical isolation of the RS-485 port, refer to the specifications on ni.com/manuals.
Find examples on how to use NI-Serial or NI-VISA to perform serial communication in the NI Example Finder. The NI Example Finder is located on the Help menu in the LabVIEW Help.
The following table shows the pinout for the RS-485 serial port.
|Pinout
|Pin
|Signal
|1
|No Connect
|2
|TXD-
|3
|TXD+
|4
|No Connect
|5
|No Connect
|6
|RXD-
|7
|RXD+
|8
|No Connect
|9
|No Connect
|10
|Isolated GND
The following accessory is available to connect the RS-485 serial port to a 9-pin DSUB plug.
|Accessory
|Length
|Part Number
|RS-485, S8 Serial Cable, 10-Position Modular Plug to 9-Pin DSUB (Isolated)
|1 m
|184428-01