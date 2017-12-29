RS-232 Serial Port

The cRIO-904x has an RS-232 serial port that is implemented with an RJ-50, 10-position modular jack to which you can connect devices such as displays or input devices. Use the Serial VIs to read from and write to the serial port. Refer to the LabVIEW Help for information about the Serial VIs.

Find examples on how to use NI-Serial or NI-VISA to perform serial communication in the NI Example Finder. The NI Example Finder is located on the Help menu in the LabVIEW Help.

Note The RS-232 serial port cannot be accessed by the user application when the Console Out startup option is enabled.

The following table shows the pinout for the RS-232 serial port.

Table 1. RS-232 Serial Port Pinout

Pinout Pin Signal 1 No Connect 2 RI 3 CTS 4 RTS 5 DSR 6 GND 7 DTR 8 TXD 9 RXD 10 DCD

You can use the Ring Indicator (RI) on pin 2 to wake the controller from a low-power state. You can drive RI with a logic level high to wake the cRIO-904x. Refer to the specifications on ni.com/manuals for the RI wake voltage.

The following accessories are available to connect the RS-232 serial port to a 9-pin DSUB plug.

Table 2. RS-232 Serial Port Accessories