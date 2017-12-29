Power Connector

The cRIO-904x has a power connector to which you can connect a primary and secondary power supply. The following table shows the pinout for the power connector.

Table 1. Power Connector Pinout

Pinout Pin Description V1 Primary power input C Common V2 Secondary power input C Common

Caution The C terminals are internally connected to each other, but are functionally isolated from chassis ground. This isolation is intended to prevent ground loops, but does not meet IEC 61010-1 for safety isolation. You can connect the C terminals to chassis ground externally. Refer to the specifications on ni.com/manuals for information about the power supply input range and maximum voltage from terminal to chassis ground.

If you apply power to both the V1 and V2 inputs, the cRIO-904x operates from the V1 input. If the input voltage to V1 is insufficient, the cRIO-904x operates from the V2 input.

The cRIO-904x has reverse-voltage protection.

The following NI power supplies and accessories are available for the cRIO-904x.

Table 2. Power Accessories