The cRIO-904x has a power connector to which you can connect a primary and secondary power supply. The following table shows the pinout for the power connector.
|Pinout
|Pin
|Description
|V1
|Primary power input
|C
|Common
|V2
|Secondary power input
|C
|Common
The C terminals are internally connected to each other, but are functionally isolated from chassis ground. This isolation is intended to prevent ground loops, but does not meet IEC 61010-1 for safety isolation. You can connect the C terminals to chassis ground externally. Refer to the specifications on ni.com/manuals for information about the power supply input range and maximum voltage from terminal to chassis ground.
If you apply power to both the V1 and V2 inputs, the cRIO-904x operates from the V1 input. If the input voltage to V1 is insufficient, the cRIO-904x operates from the V2 input.
The cRIO-904x has reverse-voltage protection.
The following NI power supplies and accessories are available for the cRIO-904x.
|Accessory
|Part Number
|NI PS-15 Power Supply, 24 VDC, 5 A, 100-120/200-240 VAC Input
|781093-01
|NI PS-10 Desktop Power Supply, 24 VDC, 5 A, 100-120/200-240 VAC Input
|782698-01
|4-Position Gold Power Supply Plugs (Quantity 5)
|783529-01
|NI 9979 Strain Relief for 4-Position Power Connector
|196939-01