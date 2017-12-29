Home Support NI Product Manuals cRIO-904x Controller Manual

Power Connector

    Last Modified: December 15, 2017

    The cRIO-904x has a power connector to which you can connect a primary and secondary power supply. The following table shows the pinout for the power connector.

    Table 1. Power Connector Pinout
    Pinout Pin Description
    V1 Primary power input
    C Common
    V2 Secondary power input
    C Common
    spd-note-caution
    Caution  

    The C terminals are internally connected to each other, but are functionally isolated from chassis ground. This isolation is intended to prevent ground loops, but does not meet IEC 61010-1 for safety isolation. You can connect the C terminals to chassis ground externally. Refer to the specifications on ni.com/manuals for information about the power supply input range and maximum voltage from terminal to chassis ground.

    If you apply power to both the V1 and V2 inputs, the cRIO-904x operates from the V1 input. If the input voltage to V1 is insufficient, the cRIO-904x operates from the V2 input.

    The cRIO-904x has reverse-voltage protection.

    The following NI power supplies and accessories are available for the cRIO-904x.

    Table 2. Power Accessories
    Accessory Part Number
    NI PS-15 Power Supply, 24 VDC, 5 A, 100-120/200-240 VAC Input 781093-01
    NI PS-10 Desktop Power Supply, 24 VDC, 5 A, 100-120/200-240 VAC Input 782698-01
    4-Position Gold Power Supply Plugs (Quantity 5) 783529-01
    NI 9979 Strain Relief for 4-Position Power Connector 196939-01

