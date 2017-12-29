Home Support NI Product Manuals cRIO-904x Controller Manual

PFI 0

    Last Modified: December 15, 2017

    The Programmable Function Interface (PFI) terminal is a SMB connector.

    Table 1. Signal Descriptions
    Signal Reference Description

    PFI 0

    Programmable Function Interface—This terminal can be used to access a digital module in a single chassis. You can configure the PFI terminal as a timing input or timing output signal for AI, AO, DI, DO, or counter/timer functions.

    Note  

    The PFI 0 terminal can only be used while the module is in the Real Time programmatic mode. For more information about programming modes, refer to Choosing Your Programming Mode.

