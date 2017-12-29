The Programmable Function Interface (PFI) terminal is a SMB connector.
Programmable Function Interface—This terminal can be used to access a digital module in a single chassis. You can configure the PFI terminal as a timing input or timing output signal for AI, AO, DI, DO, or counter/timer functions.
The PFI 0 terminal can only be used while the module is in the Real Time programmatic mode. For more information about programming modes, refer to Choosing Your Programming Mode.