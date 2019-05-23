Watch NIWeek Highlight Videos

Miss a technical session? Don't worry, we've got you covered! Go to the NIWeek 2019 session catalog to view all session material.
From groundbreaking astronauts to future-defining thinkers to interactions that helped crack that code, NIWeek 2019 inspired attendees and equipped them with practical solutions.
Thank you to all the game changers who made this year's Engineering Impact Awards the most inspirational and eye-opening ever.
Application of the Year
Highly Parallel Parametric Test System for In-Fab Wafer Characterization
Bart De Wachter and Kristof Croes, imec
imec built a wafer-level parametric measurement system using femtoampere-class NI SMUs. Controlled and synchronized with LabVIEW, in-fab ATE has helped imec reduce project cycle time from one month to three days, decreased wafer loss from four to one, and cut the overall wafer process cost by 75 percent.
A Unified Test Architecture for Electromechanical Aerospace Systems
Flexible Satellite TTC Receiver Automated Test Equipment
A Highly Parallel Parametric Test System for In-Fab Wafer Test
Package-Level PMIC Automated Test With Independent Smart Triggering
FPGA-Based Machine Learning for Enhanced Security of Wireless Medical Devices
Automating Microgravity Biological Experiments Onboard the International Space Station
Improved Ride Quality Testing With Dynamic Vehicle Simulation
Advanced Vehicle Electrification With a Software Defined Automated Test System
CEO of JKI, LabVIEW Champion, Founder of OpenG
Sonopill: The Future of Capsule Ultrasound
Helping engineers of all ages accelerate discovery and build world-changing solutions.
Wild Wheelchairs: Power Assisted Handcycle for the Mobility Impaired
Expanding Arctic Climate Research With a myRIO-Controlled Autonomous Aquatic Drone
Powering the IoT in Remote Locations With 5G Wireless Energy Transfer