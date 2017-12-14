NI-DAQmx Software

Academic Company Events Community Support Solutions Products & Services Contact NI MyNI

NI-DAQmx driver software goes far beyond a basic DAQ driver to deliver increased productivity and performance and is one of the main reasons National Instruments continues to be the leader in virtual instrumentation and PC-based data acquisition. NI-DAQmx driver software and additional measurement services software included with every NI-DAQmx supported DAQ device provide:

  • A single programming interface for programming analog input, analog output, digital I/O, & counters on hundreds of multifunction DAQ hardware devices.
  • The same VIs and functions in NI LabVIEW, NI LabWindowsTM/CVI1, Visual Basic1, Visual Studio .NET1, and C/C++.
  • NI Measurement & Automation Explorer1, DAQ Assistant1, and LabVIEW SignalExpress LE1 software to save time in configuration, development, and data logging.

1 NI-DAQmx for Windows Only


