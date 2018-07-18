Select Your DIAdem Edition

DIAdem is software designed to help you quickly locate, inspect, analyze, and report on measurement data using one software tool. You can also be more efficient by using the optional scripting interface in DIAdem to automate common tasks. Choose the edition that best meets your needs.
|Key differentiators
|Standard Service Program
|One year of technical support
|One year of software upgrades
|Access to 24/7 online training courses
|OS Support
|Windows Only
|64-Bit Version Only1
|Data Management and Mining
|Mine data with the DIAdem DataFinder
|Use DataPlugins for custom file formats
|Load data from files and databases
|Use the ASCII DataPlugin Wizard
|—
|Manage physical units in the units catalog
|—
|Convert CAN log files to TDM format
|—
|Interactive Visualization Displays
|Playback 3D model, map, and video layouts2
|Zoom, scroll, and move cursor sections
|View data in tables, graphs, and textboxes
|Use a polar plot to display data
|Create video layouts and contour plots
|—
|Embed custom user dialogs
|—
|Create 3D model and map layouts
|—
|—
|Use bode display
|—
|—
|Use waterfall display
|—
|—
|Use orbit and shaft centerline display
|—
|—
|Advanced Data Calculations
|Basic mathematics
|Channel functions
|Ability to create and distribute Calculation Manager calculations
|Curve fitting
|Data reduction and classification
|Descriptive statistics
|Ability to open and run Calculation Manager calculations
|Phase wrapping
|Regresssion
|Resampling
|Text Operations
|3D mathematics
|—
|A-, B-, C-weighting filter
|—
|AC/DC coupling
|—
|Approximation
|—
|Ability to convert data from one unit to another
|—
|Ability to create and manage complex calculations
|—
|Digital filters
|—
|FFT
|—
|Full-spectrum FFT
|—
|Gauss curve fit
|—
|General LS curve fits
|—
|Nonlinear curve fit
|—
|Pattern matching
|—
|Splines
|—
|Tachometer pulse calculation
|—
|Bode order tracking
|—
|—
|Circle regression
|—
|—
|Extended classification
|—
|—
|Frequency-weighted acceleration
|—
|—
|Order analysis
|—
|—
|Rainflow analysis
|—
|—
|Shaft centerline algorithm
|—
|—
|Custom Reports
|Export reports to PDF, HTML, PPT, and more
|Create and load report layouts
|Create 2D axis systems, tables, and polar axis systems
|Create 3D axis systems and tables
|Use Chart Wizard
|Use decorations and graphics
|Create polar axis systems
|Display data in 2D axis systems in a specified unit in REPORT
|—
|Automated Analysis and Reporting Tasks
|Call LabVIEW VIs from scripts
|Run scripts
|Create and edit scripts
|—
|Use the script profiler
|—
|Create dialog boxes
|—
|Add or edit properties of Microsoft Office documents, PDF files, and graphics to search for these documents in the DataFinder
|—
|Create Data Preprocessor (for DataFinder Server) and Analysis Server routines
|—
1DIAdem 2018 and any later versions are offered in only 64 bit.
2Playback means opening a layout file (.tdv), associating data with the display areas in the layout, and synchronizing cursors between areas. A higher version of DIAdem may be required to create the wanted display areas in a layout file.