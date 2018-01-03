Reduce Development Time

Overcome the traditional challenges of programming heterogeneous architectures. With NI Linux Real-Time and the LabVIEW FPGA Module, you can develop your system faster by programming both the real-time processor and the user-programmable FPGA with a single, intuitive software toolchain.
Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) is the next evolution of the IEEE 802.1 Ethernet standard that delivers distributed time synchronization and deterministic transfer of time sensitive data. With TSN, there’s no need to align data after acquisition, because all systems share a common notion of time.
C Series modules deliver high-accuracy I/O with measurement-specific signal conditioning that connect to any sensor or device on any bus. With these high-accuracy analog designs, integrated signal conditioning, and precision timing, you can make more effective decisions.
CompactRIO Controllers are built according to stringent design practices and undergo extensive testing and validation to ensure reliable operation in harsh industrial environments.
Tackle any control challenge, simple or complex, with built-in math and analysis libraries. From high-speed signal and image processing to custom timing and ultra-precise control, CompactRIO Controllers deliver the performance and reliability to meet even the most demanding technical requirements.
Boost security and reliability with native support for Security-Enhanced Linux, which delivers mandatory access control through custom policy creation. Access thousands of open-source applications, IP, and examples and collaborate with an active community of users and developers.
TSN is an update to standard Ethernet, which allows coexistence of control and best-effort data. The addition of a shared notion of time, traffic scheduling, and system configuration makes this benefit possible.
This guide provides an overview of recommended architectures and development practices when programming a CompactRIO Controller.
FireFly uses CompactRIO Controllers to increase farm productivity, reduce machine operating costs, and provide a secure Internet gateway to remotely monitor and control a turf harvester.
