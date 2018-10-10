Czech Shop Wireless Design and Test Vector Signal Transceivers What Is a PXI Vector Signal Transceiver?

The PXI Vector Signal Transceiver (VST) combines an RF and baseband vector signal analyzer and generator with a user-programmable FPGA and high-speed serial and parallel digital interfaces for real-time signal processing and control.

Wide Instantaneous Bandwidth

With 1 GHz instantaneous bandwidth for RF and baseband signal generation and analysis, VSTs are ideally suited for applications such as carrier aggregation, digital predistortion, and automotive radar testing.

Excellent EVM Performance

The combination of low phase noise, high linearity, and patented IQ calibration enables the VSTs to achieve better than -52 dB error vector magnitude (EVM) performance with higher order modulation schemes like 802.11ax 1024 QAM.

Multichannel Synchronization

PXI VSTs take advantage of the inherent timing and synchronization capabilities of PXI, providing subnanosecond synchronization for applications such as envelope tracking and multiple input, multiple output (MIMO).

User-Customizable FPGA

The VST family basecard consists of a Xilinx Virtex-7 FPGA that you can customize to design application-tailored enhancements called FPGA extensions. You can develop these FPGA extensions using the LabVIEW FPGA Module to perform measurement acceleration, closed-loop tests, and complex algorithm engineering.

RF and Baseband Functionality

The baseband VST tightly synchronizes with the RF VST to subnanosecond accuracy to offer a complete solution for RF and baseband I/Q test of wireless chipsets using digital predistortion and envelope tracking techniques.

Featured Content

Software-Designed RF Test Enhances Traditional Test and Creates Possibilities

The VST is suited for a wide range of RF and wireless test applications such as 802.11ac/ax device, cellular device, and RFIC testing as well as radar prototyping.

The VST is making fast and accurate 802.11ac/ax measurements that are enabling the High-Efficiency Wireless standard.

Qualcomm Atheros improves WLAN test speeds using the VST for faster innovation and lower costs compared to traditional rack-and-stack instruments.

 Application Resource Kit

Introduction to the Second-Generation VST

Wider bandwidth signals in future standards such as 5G require wider bandwidth RF instruments. See how you can be prepared for the requirements of tomorrow’s RF and wireless technologies.

