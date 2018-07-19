What Is Multisim for Designers?

Multisim provides SPICE simulation, analysis, and printed circuit board (PCB) tools to help you quickly iterate through designs and improve prototype performance. Move from schematic to layout seamlessly to save time and reduce prototype iterations.

Explore Multisim for Designers Features

Multisim combines SPICE simulation and circuit design into an environment optimized to simplify common design tasks, which helps you improve performance, minimize errors, and shorten time to prototype. With a library of 55,000 manufacturer-verified components and seamless integration with the Ultiboard1 PCB layout tools, you can confidently iterate through design decisions and annotate changes between layout and circuit schematic. Use Multisim with Ultiboard to rapidly prototype, build interfacing circuitry, and troubleshoot electronic systems. Multisim users with an active Standard Service Program (SSP) membership are eligible to upgrade.
 

Reduce Design Time With Fast Schematic Capture

Quickly build, analyze, and iterate on circuit designs with 55,000 manufacturer-verified components and 30 simulated benchtop instruments.

Define Circuits Earlier With Advanced Analyses

Reduce costly prototype iterations with 20 easy-to-configure advanced analyses that help identify limits and design inefficiencies early.

Easily Go From Schematic to PCB Prototype

Move from design and circuit simulation to rapid PCB prototyping—and back—in just a few clicks with seamless integration to Ultiboard.

What Can You Do With Multisim for Designers?

Perform Advanced Analysis Early in the Design Flow

Multisim provides 20 advanced analyses, so you can more easily identify limits and design inefficiencies early to reduce costly PCB prototype iterations.

Prototype Faster by Easily Transferring Schematic to PCB Layout

When integrated with Ultiboard, Multisim allows you to seamlessly move from design to layout and accelerates your PCB prototype development.

Software Benefits

Standard Service Program

Every purchase includes a renewable, one-year membership to the SSP for software. SSP membership includes the following features:

  • Live phone and email technical support from local, degreed engineers
  • Automatic version updates to Multisim and Ultiboard
  • 24/7 access to selected online training and virtual demonstrations
  • Access to historical versions in case you need to share code with your team

 

Which Edition Is Right for Your Project?

Multisim for Designers Base Edition

  • Recommended for basic circuit design
  • Includes 47,000+ manufacturer-verified components and models
  • Includes Multisim Live Premium access (with active SSP)
  • Integrates with Ultiboard layout for rapid PCB prototyping

Multisim for Designers Full Edition

  • Recommended for standard circuit design
  • Includes 49,000+ manufacturer-verified components and models, 17 analyses, and expressions in analyses
  • Includes Multisim Base functionality

Multisim for Designers Power Pro Edition

  • Recommended for advanced research and circuit design
  • Includes 55,000+ manufacturer-verified components and models and 20 analyses
  • Includes Multisim Full functionality

How to Buy Multisim for Designers

A single-seat license of Multisim can be associated with an individual or to a specific computer ID.

The Volume License Program is designed for teams that need five or more licenses to reduce the total cost of ownership by providing streamlined asset management to your organization.

Not Sure Which License Type Is Right for You?

Contact us to learn more.

Expand the Power of Multisim

Multisim Live delivers SPICE simulation to you anywhere, anytime. Learn electronics with an interactive, online, touch-optimized environment that works on any device. With a database of over 30,000 community circuits, you can immediately turn inspiration into simulation. Try it now for free!

1 Ultiboard is printed circuit board design and layout software that integrates seamlessly with Multisim to accelerate PCB prototype development. You must purchase Ultiboard separately.