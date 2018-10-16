Expand Your Knowledge
See how NI products are used in a variety of industries. Learn how NI plays a part in exciting new engineering trends and technologies. Discover the NI platform advantage.
NI products solve engineering challenges across a broad range of industries. Explore applications that use NI solutions in these industries.
Staying ahead of the curve means thinking beyond current challenges and developing solutions for the future. See how NI products deliver systems and insights to solve today’s greatest engineering challenges.
The NI platform comprises three key elements: productive software, modular hardware, and an expansive ecosystem. Learn what sets NI apart.