National Instruments Corporate Information

Corporate Information National Instruments is a Large Business Concern, not minority owned. Address:

National Instruments Corporation

11500 North Mopac Expwy

Austin, TX 78759

(512) 683-0100

(800) 433-3488

Main Fax: (512) 683-8411

Sales Fax: (512) 683-5794 Remit To:

National Instruments Corporation

P.O. Box 202262

Dallas, TX 75320-2262 Bank Information:

Wells Fargo Bank N.A.

420 Montgomery St.

San Francisco, CA 94104

Account #404-0008690

Transit Routing #121000248

ACH Format: CCD+ Federal Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN): 74-1871327

Data Universal Number System (DUNS): 07-048-7657

Commercial and Government Entity (CAGE): 64667

North American Industry Classification Systems (NAICS): 334118

National Instruments is active in the System for Award Management database (SAM.gov). Management Team Facilities Company Profile (Includes Employee Information) Code of Ethics Financial Information Find your Local US Sales Contact This advertisement is neither paid for nor sponsored, in whole or in part, by any element of the United States Government.