National Instruments Corporate Information

Corporate Information
National Instruments is a Large Business Concern, not minority owned.
Address:
National Instruments Corporation
11500 North Mopac Expwy
Austin, TX 78759
(512) 683-0100
(800) 433-3488
Main Fax: (512) 683-8411
Sales Fax: (512) 683-5794
Remit To:
National Instruments Corporation
P.O. Box 202262
Dallas, TX 75320-2262
Bank Information:
Wells Fargo Bank N.A.
420 Montgomery St.
San Francisco, CA 94104
Account #404-0008690
Transit Routing #121000248
ACH Format: CCD+
Federal Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN): 74-1871327
Data Universal Number System (DUNS): 07-048-7657
Commercial and Government Entity (CAGE): 64667
North American Industry Classification Systems (NAICS): 334118
National Instruments is active in the System for Award Management database (SAM.gov).
